Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Family Spokesperson Patrick Mburu addresses the press at St Joseph Hospital in Gilgil, Nakuru County/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Parents, children and extended family: 14 killed in Sunday crash near Gilgil all relatives

Family Spokesperson Patrick Mburu said the dead included his parents, sisters, cousins, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and a brother-in-law.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 29 — All the 14 people who died in the Sunday, September 28 accident at Kariandusi along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway were members of the same extended family.

Four others remain hospitalised in critical condition at various public and private facilities in Nakuru City and Gilgil Sub-County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Family Spokesperson Patrick Mburu said the dead included his parents, sisters, cousins, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and a brother-in-law.

Among them were his father, Elijah Mburu, his mother, Lydia Njeri, and his sisters Naomi Wangui, Loise Wambui, Pauline Muthoni, and Catherine Njambi.

13 killed in Gilgil crash, 2 children among passengers seriously injured » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Also killed were his cousin Beatrice Waithera Karanja, her husband Nahason Kanja, and their daughter only identified as Chiru.

The matatu driver, Elijah Mburu—named after the family’s patriarch—also perished, alongside two aunts, Grace Waithera and Eunice, among others.

Mburu said the relatives were on their way to Solai in Rongai Sub-County for a family gathering when the accident occurred.

“The first to [be] picked at 6.30 am were my parents and a sister at our home in Kahiga village, Kandara Sub-County, Murang’a,” he recalled.

Family gathering

The group later collected uncles and aunts in Kangi before heading to Nairobi’s Kasarani and Dandora estates to pick more relatives.

“They left Nairobi at 7am, with the last pick-up point [being] Naivasha,” said a distraught Mburu.

He narrated how he received news of the crash from his brother, Michael Mburu, and rushed to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

“I identified all the 14 bodies. It was a heartbreaking scene—people who had left home hopeful, upbeat, and ready for a happy family get-together,” he said.

Mburu appealed to the government and well-wishers to support the family with hospital bills and burial expenses.

“Burying 14 relatives is too heavy for us. They died many kilometres from home, and we need funds for post-mortems and transportation,” he said, adding that leaders in Murang’a had already arranged counselling services for grieving family members.

The 14 died when the 14-seater matatu they were travelling in collided head-on with a long-distance truck at Kariandusi.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Wakio said preliminary investigations showed the matatu driver was overtaking but failed to return to his lane in time, causing the crash.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

13 killed in Gilgil crash, 2 children among passengers seriously injured

Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru said the victims were travelling in a 14-seater PSV headed to Nakuru when it collided head-on with a...

1 day ago

Headlines

KeNHA blames lane indiscipline for Nairobi-Nakuru Highway gridlock

The congestion, which began Thursday night, was worsened by lane indiscipline and heavy traffic from the NYS pass-out parade in Gilgil.

August 29, 2025

County News

7 killed, 3 critical after trailer rammed into PSVs at Kijauri along Kisii-Sotik highway

Those injured include three critical cases with one casualty succumbing on arrival at a local hospital.

July 11, 2025

crime

Court convicts former UN employee of killing his wife at lodge in Gilgil

The ODPP detailed how Koskei lured his wife to the lodge on July 8, 2017, under the guise of a romantic getaway to celebrate...

March 5, 2025

Kenya

Travelers stranded amid traffic chaos on Kimende-Flyover section of Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

As is customary during the festive season, many Kenyans are travelling to their various rural homes.

December 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

4 students in custody over fatal stabbing of KCSE candidate

Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Belio Kipsang, said on Monday that the students are in police custody, but they will still be allowed to...

November 11, 2024

Capital Health

MoH reports fourth Mpox case from trucker who fell ill in Gilgil

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Saturday said the patient fell ill on August 28 while passing through Gilgil's Kikopey area and got admitted...

August 31, 2024

County News

8 dead in dawn road accident along Nairobi-Mai Mahiu Road

Police said the accident happened at around 2 a.m. after the driver of the bus reportedly lost control and ended up colliding head-on with...

May 21, 2022