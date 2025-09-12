Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Paratus Enters Kenyan Market with Regional Expansion Drive

The company aims to provide secure, high-performance connectivity for businesses and communities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Pan-African telecommunications provider Paratus Group has officially launched operations in Kenya, marking a major step in its East African expansion strategy.

Paratus Kenya, which became operational in November 2024, is licensed as an internet service provider and is also an authorised Starlink reseller positioning it as a strong player in the country’s fast-growing digital economy.

The company aims to provide secure, high-performance connectivity for businesses and communities, targeting key sectors such as retail, transport, logistics, education, health, and tourism.

Kenya’s rapidly expanding fintech industry and growing digital adoption make it a key market for Paratus.

The company’s entry is expected to intensify competition in the connectivity space, currently dominated by Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom.

By offering dedicated internet access, cloud services, managed networks, and cybersecurity solutions, Paratus hopes to capture a share of Kenya’s increasingly data-driven economy.

“Our network and infrastructure enable enterprise and wholesale customers to access reliable, cross-border connectivity within the region and beyond,” said Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer at Paratus Group. “You can’t trade if you can’t connect and we are here to provide the digital highways Kenya needs.”

The company’s East West fiber route, linking Maputo to Swakopmund and connecting with the Equiano subsea cable, underpins its Kenyan rollout.

This infrastructure ensures low-latency, high-capacity redundancy between Africa and Europe.

With Kenya at the heart of East Africa’s economic growth, Paratus is betting big on the country’s role as a digital hub for the region.

