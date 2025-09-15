Connect with us

Capital Health

Over 3,000 Vihiga County Employees to Access Healthcare Under SHA Package

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – Vihiga County has become the first devolved unit to enroll its employees and their dependents under the new package spearheaded by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced that the county signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SHA, paving the way for more than 3,000 county employees to access medical care at hospitals of their choice.

“This agreement we have signed today with the County Government of Vihiga will set the pace for others. I am confident many counties will follow suit,” Duale said.

The Health Cabinet Secretary lauded the launch of an enhanced medical scheme for county staff under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He described the launch as a transformative program that will guarantee quality and affordable healthcare for public officers in county governments.

Duale made the remarks during the rollout of the scheme in Mbale, Vihiga County.

The CS also revealed that over 26 million Kenyans have already registered under SHA, with more than 200,000 residents enrolled in Vihiga County alone.

