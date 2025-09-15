Over 20 households left homeless after storm batters Amagoro

BUSIA, Kenya Sept 15 – Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds left a trail of destruction in Amagoro on Saturday night, rendering more than 20 people homeless and destroying property and crops.

The storm, which began unexpectedly around 7:00 p.m., caught many residents off guard, forcing them to flee for safety. Homes were torn apart, trees uprooted, and rooftops blown away as families struggled to protect their belongings.

By dawn, scenes of devastation lay across the area as residents sifted through the wreckage, trying to salvage what little remained.

Among the hardest hit was Vincent Emusolo, whose house was severely damaged when the roof was ripped off by the fierce winds. With his main house no longer habitable, he has taken refuge in his small kitchen.

“I have nowhere to go. My rooftop was blown away, and I’m now living in the kitchen, but the space is too small for my family,” Emusolo said, his voice heavy with despair.

Lydia Osere, another resident, recounted how the storm destroyed her kitchen and brought down trees on her farm, injuring her livestock.

For Deborah Okamimu, the night was one of fear and uncertainty. She narrated how the storm ravaged her farm, destroyed her crops, and scattered her animals.

“Our crops have been destroyed, our animals injured, and our homes damaged. This is a huge setback for our families,” lamented Okamimu.

Many residents are now appealing to both local leaders and the national government for urgent assistance. With no shelter, families are braving the cold nights and fear the outbreak of waterborne diseases if help does not come soon.

“We appeal to our leaders to provide us with building materials and other support to help us restore our homes. Without intervention, many families will continue to suffer,” added Okamimu.

Community leader John Karani expressed relief that no lives were lost but warned that such recurring disasters pose a growing threat to lives and livelihoods.

“While we’re thankful that no one was injured, these disasters are becoming more frequent and dangerous. Swift action is needed to mitigate future risks,” Karani said.

By Sunday morning, families were still counting their losses, with twisted iron sheets, broken tree branches, and collapsed structures littering the affected villages.

The residents are now urging relevant disaster response agencies to visit the area and provide emergency relief as they begin the long road to recovery.