Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga/MoH

Oluga rallies investors to back local drug manufacturing as Kenya eyes continental hub status

WASHINGTON D.C., Sep 19 – Medical Services Principle Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga has rallied global investors, including Blue Orange Capital, to channel resources into local pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing as Kenya seeks to cement its place as Africa’s leading hub.

Speaking at a high-level breakfast meeting organised by Kenya Vision 2030 in partnership with Dalberg, Dr Oluga outlined Kenya’s ambition to build a robust pharmaceutical ecosystem capable of supplying both local and continental needs.

He cited the establishment of the Kenya Biovax Institute as a flagship government initiative, underscoring Kenya’s determination to develop homegrown capacity for the production of vaccines and essential medicines.

“Kenya is ready to partner with investors to build a resilient healthcare ecosystem that not only serves our nation but positions us as a continental leader in pharmaceutical innovation and supply security,” Dr Oluga said.

The event, attended by policymakers, healthcare leaders, and international investors in Washington D.C., reinforced Kenya’s pitch for strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating Universal Health Coverage (UHC) while strengthening Africa’s overall health security.

