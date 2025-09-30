Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ojwang murder trial: OCS Talam, co-accused denied bail over witness tampering

Delivering her ruling on Tuesday, Lady Justice Diana Kavedza ordered that Talaam, Police Constables James Mukhwana and Peter Kimani, together with three other suspects, remain in detention until key prosecution witnesses testify.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The High Court has declined to grant bail to former Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam and five co-accused officers charged with the murder of teacher and blogger Albert Omondi Ojwang while in police custody.

The six are accused of orchestrating a fatal assault on Ojwang, who died on June 8—two days after his arrest in Homa Bay County and subsequent transfer to Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

His death sparked nationwide outrage, protests, and the torching of a police station, piling pressure on authorities to ensure accountability.

Public confidence

Justice Kavedza noted that although the prosecution had not proved the accused were likely to interfere with investigations, the broader implications for public security could not be ignored.

“The bail and bond guidelines recognise that the right to bail is not absolute and may be limited where its exercise undermines public confidence in the administration of justice or jeopardises public interest,” she ruled.

She further observed that releasing the officers at this stage risked provoking renewed protests and endangering their own safety.

“National security is a fundamental concern and cannot be treated casually when weighed against other interests,” the judge emphasised.

Justice Kavedza directed that the officers may renew their bail applications once key civilian and police witnesses from Central Police Station have testified.

The six were first charged with murder on June 24 before the Kibera High Court, where they pleaded not guilty.

Ojwang, 31, was a secondary school teacher and outspoken social media commentator.

He was arrested in Homa Bay County on June 6 over alleged defamation of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat, before being transferred more than 350 kilometres to Nairobi. He died in custody under unclear circumstances.

His death has since become a rallying point for public anger over police brutality, with human rights groups and oversight bodies, including the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), closely monitoring the case.

