ODPP seeks to withdraw Obado graft charges as EACC declines to endorse plea deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has moved to withdraw corruption charges against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, but the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has objected, saying it has not signed the proposed plea bargain agreement.

The matter, which was scheduled for mention Monday at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, has now been pushed to Friday to allow the parties to resolve the standoff.

At the centre of the case is the alleged embezzlement of Sh73 million from the Migori County Government, part of a wider probe into suspicious payments worth Sh1.98 billion made during Obado’s tenure.

While the EACC confirmed that most of the payments were legitimate, it flagged Sh235 million as fraudulent, with proceeds allegedly used to pay school fees for Obado’s children in foreign universities and to acquire high-end properties for his family.

Obado was charged in 2020 alongside his four children — Dan, Scarlet, Jerry, and Evelyne Okoth** — as well as several associates, including Jared Kwaga, Joram Opala, and Patroba Ochanda.

They face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit economic crimes, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and money laundering.

On July, the EACC, together with the ODPP, applied for a one-month adjournment to allow for the conclusion of ongoing negotiations aimed at reaching an out-of-court settlement through plea bargains.

The court was informed at the time that the parties are engaged in advanced talks, and more time is needed to finalize the agreements.