‘Boycott at 20’: Elected ODM MPs keep off Kisii anniversary event

KISII, Kenya, Sep 26 – Thousands of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters on Thursday thronged Gusii Stadium to mark the party’s 20th anniversary, even as all ODM MPs from Kisii skipped the event.

The regional celebration was part of a series of activities leading up to the national anniversary rally scheduled for Mombasa.

ODM hoped to use the Kisii event to reaffirm its support base in the region, which has shown growing political resistance.

The absence of local ODM leaders was conspicuous. Key figures including Senator Richard Onyonka, MPs Anthony Kibagendi, Patrick Osero, Daniel Manduku, Clive Gisairo, and Obadiah Barongo gave the event a wide berth.

Many of them have recently warmed up to former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, whose political influence continues to grow in Gusii.

Governor Simba Arati and nominated MP Irine Mayaka were the only senior ODM leaders from the region present.

Arati, who has faced pressure to declare whether he will align with Matiangi or remain fully in ODM, has lately struck a balancing act—pledging support for Matiangi while also collaborating with the broad-based government for development.

Arati-Osoro truce

Since the formation of the broad-based government, Arati has cultivated close ties with UDA leaders, including MPs Sylvanus Osoro and Japheth Nyakundi.

In a show of newfound political unity, Osoro—once a fierce rival of Arati— announced at a recent empowerment program they had agreed to work together for the people of Kisii.

On Wednesday, Osoro urged calm ahead of the ODM anniversary celebrations, warning those planning disruptions to steer clear.

“ODM has a celebration at Gusii Stadium. Allow that mzee to have a peaceful meeting. You want to disrupt his meeting and yet we have our people all over,” Osoro said.

The boycott by Kisii MPs underscores growing cracks in ODM’s regional support base, raising questions about the party’s future strength in a county once considered a stronghold.