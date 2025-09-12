Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM to hold party primaries from September 24 to 27

National Elections Coordinating Committee Chairperson Emily Awita assured all qualified contestants of a free and fair process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will hold party primaries from September 24 to 27 to determine candidates who will represent the party in the November 27 by-elections.

The Committee had invited interested aspirants to submit applications for the 22 vacant seats across the country

Applications had be submitted by September 8.

Former Magarini MP Harrison Kombe and six candidates for various wards recieved direct nominations because they did not have challengers.

