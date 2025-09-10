Connect with us

ODM Elections Board urged to intervene and restore order in Nyando

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 10 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s National Elections Board (NEB) is under growing pressure to restore order in Nyando Sub-county to pave the way for delayed party elections in Kisumu County.

According to party officials, internal wrangles in Nyando have stalled the process of electing county-level officials.

Samuel Nyabinda, the ODM Secretary for Kisumu Central Sub-county, urged the NEB to act swiftly and resolve the disputes that have hampered progress.

“Kisumu is lagging behind in terms of electing county representatives for the party, and this is stemming from squabbles in Nyando,” Nyabinda said.

Grassroots elections in Nyando were previously marred by disputes, which were later resolved.

Elected officials subsequently met and chose sub-county leaders, with Kisumu County Assembly Majority Leader Ken Ooko emerging as chairperson.

However, the results have since been challenged, throwing the planned county elections into further disarray.

Nyabinda expressed concern over the impact of the impasse, warning that the delay is weakening ODM’s organizational strength in a region long considered its political stronghold.

“Kisumu County is the epicenter of our ODM party. It is where you measure the strength of the party in the country,” he noted.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu on Wednesday, the long-serving party secretary called on members to rise above factional interests and work toward unity.

He also took a swipe at certain elected leaders whom he accused of trying to manipulate the process by installing loyalists in strategic county positions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Please stick to your position. Running the party and seeking elective positions are totally different things,” Nyabinda said.

Meanwhile, the NEB has recently announced county elections in Siaya and other regions, excluding Kisumu due to the unresolved Nyando dispute.

