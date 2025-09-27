NPS reports multiple arrests in Friday raids targeting illicit alcohol, gangs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified its crackdown on illicit alcohol and criminal gangs, reporting a string of successful operations in Nandi, Baringo, and Vihiga counties this week.

In Nandi Central Sub-County, officers from Kapsabet Police Station working with the National Government Administration Organisation (NGAO) arrested a suspect in Kamurguiywo on Friday evening while transporting 37.5 litres of chang’aa on a motorcycle.

“The suspect remains in custody and will [be] arraigned in court on Monday, September 29, 2025, to face charges related to the possession and distribution of illicit alcohol. All evidence has [been] secured at the police station,” NPS confirmed in a statement.

Elsewhere in Baringo County, officers from Eldama Ravine Police Station conducted a targeted raid in Maji Mazuri Village, Koibatek Sub-County, seizing 20 litres of suspected chang’aa and 40 litres of kangara.

“The suspect [was] arrested at the scene and [is being] held pending arraignment,” NPS said.

“We reaffirm our commitment to sustaining these efforts across the country to reduce alcohol-related crime and protect communities from the harmful effects of illicit substances.”

Gang crackdown in Vihiga

In Vihiga County, police from Emusire Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County arrested a suspect linked to criminal gangs operating in Esirulo.

Police officers intercepted the suspect while armed with a machete during a dawn patrol on Friday.

A raid on his house in Ikaliha Village led to the recovery of four machetes, a sword, a kitchen knife, two balaclavas, military boots, a gas cylinder, school set books, and a Sony radio, all suspected stolen property.

“The suspect is in custody pending arraignment. These operations to dismantle criminal gangs will continue countrywide as part of our pledge to keep communities safe,” the Service said.

NPS commended its officers for their swift action in all three operations and appealed to members of the public to support the fight against crime.

“We urge Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Anonymous reports can also be made via the toll-free hotlines 999, 911, 112, #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709570000,” the Service urged.