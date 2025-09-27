Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Officers from Kapsabet Police Station working with the National Government Administration Organisation (NGAO) arrested a suspect in Kamurguiywo on Friday evening while transporting 37.5 litres of chang’aa on a motorcycle/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS reports multiple arrests in Friday raids targeting illicit alcohol, gangs

In Nandi Central Sub-County, officers from Kapsabet Police Station working with the National Government Administration Organisation (NGAO) arrested a suspect in Kamurguiywo on Friday evening while transporting 37.5 litres of chang’aa on a motorcycle.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified its crackdown on illicit alcohol and criminal gangs, reporting a string of successful operations in Nandi, Baringo, and Vihiga counties this week.

In Nandi Central Sub-County, officers from Kapsabet Police Station working with the National Government Administration Organisation (NGAO) arrested a suspect in Kamurguiywo on Friday evening while transporting 37.5 litres of chang’aa on a motorcycle.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The suspect remains in custody and will [be] arraigned in court on Monday, September 29, 2025, to face charges related to the possession and distribution of illicit alcohol. All evidence has [been] secured at the police station,” NPS confirmed in a statement.

Elsewhere in Baringo County, officers from Eldama Ravine Police Station conducted a targeted raid in Maji Mazuri Village, Koibatek Sub-County, seizing 20 litres of suspected chang’aa and 40 litres of kangara.

“The suspect [was] arrested at the scene and [is being] held pending arraignment,” NPS said.

“We reaffirm our commitment to sustaining these efforts across the country to reduce alcohol-related crime and protect communities from the harmful effects of illicit substances.”

Gang crackdown in Vihiga

In Vihiga County, police from Emusire Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County arrested a suspect linked to criminal gangs operating in Esirulo.

Police officers intercepted the suspect while armed with a machete during a dawn patrol on Friday.

A raid on his house in Ikaliha Village led to the recovery of four machetes, a sword, a kitchen knife, two balaclavas, military boots, a gas cylinder, school set books, and a Sony radio, all suspected stolen property.

“The suspect is in custody pending arraignment. These operations to dismantle criminal gangs will continue countrywide as part of our pledge to keep communities safe,” the Service said.

NPS commended its officers for their swift action in all three operations and appealed to members of the public to support the fight against crime.

“We urge Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Anonymous reports can also be made via the toll-free hotlines 999, 911, 112, #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709570000,” the Service urged.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Teenager arrested for desecrating Kenyan flag during Nyayo Stadium football clash

The agency said that the alleged accomplice remains at large but is believed to be within the country.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police confirms death of Kenyan officer missing in Haiti since March

The officer was reported missing on March 25, 2025, after an ambush along the Carrefour Paye-Savien supply route in the Pont-Sonde area of Haiti’s...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

27 more illegal guns surrendered in Kerio Valley disarmament drive

The weapons were handed in through the cooperation of community members and local Peace Committees in Ketut, Chemwonyo, Kibaimwa, Mon, Chesuman, Kaben, and Endo.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court moves Baby Pendo case to Kisumu, orders Police Commission to facilitate accused officers

Justice Kanyi Kimondo, sitting in the Criminal Division, on Tuesday ruled that the Kisumu High Court is the most suitable forum for the matter,...

3 days ago

Top stories

7 rifles yielded in renewed peace efforts in Elgeyo Marakwet’s Tot hotspot

The rifles were handed over on Sunday, September 21, with the support of local peace committees in Murukutwa, Chechan, Chemwonyo, and Talai locations.

5 days ago

County News

Donkey business halted: Police nab 20 in livestock theft bust

NPS reaffirmed its commitment to combating livestock theft, a crime that continues to affect many rural communities.

5 days ago

crime

2 illegal firearms voluntarily surrendered in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet

The weapons were handed over by two individuals from Kabisioi Village, Olot Sub-location.

September 14, 2025

crime

Police bust drug, illicit alcohol rings in Migori, Nandi, and Tana River raids

In Migori County, officers from Awendo Police Station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a motorcycle along the Migori–Kisii road.

September 13, 2025