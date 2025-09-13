Connect with us

No County will be Marginalised by Govt, DP Kindiki Assures

Kindiki said the government will serve all Kenyans equally without discriminating against any area .

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has affirmed the government’s unwavering quest to ensure marginalised regions benefit from national resources.

Kindiki said the government will serve all Kenyans equally without discriminating against any area because of political, tribal, religious affiliation.

The DP spoke on Friday when he hosted Tana River leaders and elders at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi for consultations on ongoing development activities in the County.

“The President has given a firm assurance that no county will be left behind on development,” he affirmed.

Also, the Second in Command assured them that the government is fully committed to doing away with extra vetting procedures before acquisition of national identity cards for residents in border counties including Tana River.
He said President Ruto’s proclamation on the issue is being implemented fully.

“No Kenyan child should be denied national documents because of their religion, where they were born, or their community. Every child of Kenyan parents is a Kenyan,” he emphasized.

He outlined several projects being undertaken by the government in the County top among them infrastructure development, water expansion, electricity connection rallying residents to ensure quicker realisation of the projects by remaining united and peaceful.

So far, the government has spent Sh1.5 billion for rehabilitation of Bura Irrigation Scheme, Sh260 million for construction of six fresh produce markets, affordable housing projects worth 15 billion shillings and student accommodation units worth Sh2 billion

Last Mile Electricity Connectivity projects worth 432 million shillings are currently ongoing across the three Constituencies of Bura, Galole and Garsen to connect an additional 2,700 households.

“Tana River County is sitting well with other counties in terms of development in the country,” DP assured.

Underscoring the call for unity, he noted that politics should be about competition of ideas, not dividing people along tribal or religious lines.

He asked the elders to be at the forefront in preaching peace and unity.

“You are the pillars of our communities providing guidance and helping preserve peace and morality,” he noted.

The Deputy President also cautioned Kenyans to stop heeding political leaders using clannism and ethnicity to divide citizens with the aim of winning elections.

He castigated a section of politicians in the country who he said are fuelling ethnicity using their tribe and region they come from saying they are endangering innocent Kenyans living across the country irrespective of the language they speak.

“We must have healthy competition devoid of using tribal card, religious differences and wars that cause havoc and deaths,” Prof. Kindiki said.

