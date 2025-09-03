No cause for alarm over alleged presence of Jubaland forces in Mandera: CS Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has moved to calm growing concerns over the alleged presence of Jubaland forces in Mandera County, assuring Kenyans that national security remains intact and that there is no cause for alarm.

Speaking on Wednesday, Murkomen stressed that border-related challenges — including refugee inflows and security incidents from Somalia — are managed through a coordinated multi-agency framework involving the Defence Forces, National Police Service, and other security agencies.

“Matters of border security are handled collectively. Whenever there is conflict in Somalia, it often spills over into Kenya as civilians flee for safety. But there is no policy in Kenya allowing Somali soldiers, whether regional or national, to conduct operations inside our territory,” Murkomen said, adding that authorities had already reviewed the concerns raised by residents.

On reports of Jubaland forces operating inside Mandera, the CS said investigations were ongoing and cautioned against rushing to conclusions.

“We cannot confirm now whether they were forces of where, who they are. It, it’s only until you do proper security analysis and investigations that you get to know is it forces? and so forth.”

He explained that individuals crossing into Kenya from Somalia are usually fleeing violence and are subjected to security vetting before being processed in line with international refugee protocols.

Those found not eligible to remain are returned to their country safely.

“If there are people from Somalia who are on Kenya’s side, it is not by the invitation of the nation of Kenya. It is because perhaps they are fleeing conflict back home,” he stated noting that security agencies will ensure that everyone is accounted for and assisted to return safely to the areas they came from to ensure that the country remains safe.

The CS dismissed claims that Jubaland forces had occupied schools in Mandera, noting that no institution is currently under foreign control.

He urged local leaders to avoid politicizing the matter, saying unnecessary alarm could undermine security efforts.

“Politicization of security is not necessary. I know there are some people who want to score cheap political benefits from it,” Murkomen said.

“It is not in in the interest of this government or this administration to do politics or to do a political ping pong with opposition leaders and any other person on matters security.”

The Interior CS maintained that the government addresses every complaint raised by citizens and that sensitive matters are handled with the national interest in mind.

His remarks come amid heightened political pressure on the government to act.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga, ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Mandera Governor Mohamed Khalif, and Senator Ali Roba have all demanded the immediate withdrawal of Jubaland forces, warning that their presence amounts to a violation of Kenya’s sovereignty and a danger to citizens.

Residents of Border Point One village have also staged protests, claiming the troops displaced families and disrupted schooling.

Murkomen, however, insisted that security agencies are in control and would continue investigating any foreign presence.

“Everything we do is to secure Kenya as a territory, the citizens of Kenya and their property and everything is done in good faith including how we handle problems of uh refugees and aliens getting into our country,” he said.