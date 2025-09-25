Connect with us

Nakuru’s Rongai Residents to Benefit from Sh4mn KPC Foundation Water Project

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 25 – Set Kobor JSS Primary School students, and the neighbouring Rongai constituency community, will now have access to clean and safe water following the commissioning of a Sh4 million water and sanitation project fully funded by the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Foundation.

The project involved the drilling and solarization of a borehole to provide reliable access to clean water for the 385 students enrolled at Set Kobor Primary School and the surrounding community. The borehole is 180m in depth with a yield of 16cubic meters/hr.

Speaking during the commissioning event, KPC Wayleave Manager, Mr. Stanley Manduku, reaffirmed KPC Foundation’s commitment to uplifting lives through strategic interventions in health, education, water, and sanitation, particularly in communities living along the Right of Way.

“Access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene is not only a basic human right, but also a key driver of health, dignity, and education. Clean water is vital for ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment in schools. Unfortunately, many schools and communities across the country do not have access to clean water and this poses critical health risks. Studies indicate that approximately 15 million people in Kenya lack access to safe water. These statistics pose a challenge to each one of us to play our part in conserving our water catchment areas and to use the resource responsibly. It is against this backdrop that the KPC Foundation endeavors to alleviate water scarcity challenges in grassroot communities through strategic water delivery projects.” noted Mr. Manduku.

On his part, Rongai MP Hon. Paul Chebor lauded the KPC Foundation team for addressing the decades-long water scarcity challenges experienced in the area.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to KPC Foundation for their efforts in alleviating the longstanding water scarcity issue in this area. The new borehole will bring about a transformative change… improving the quality of life for everyone in the area” he said.

“Access to clean, tapped water will significantly enhance the Set Kobor’s Primary School hygiene standards and improve the well-being of our students. The water will also be channeled to the wider community, resulting in substantial savings on water purchases,” he added.

The local leaders donated tanks which will be used to supply the water to nearby communities.

This is the sixth project that KPC Foundation has undertaken in Nakuru County. Previously, the Foundation has constructed and equipped three classrooms at St. Joseph Primary School at a cost of KES 6 million, built classrooms at Nairobi Road Primary School, and organized three medical camps that provided free healthcare services to thousands of residents.

