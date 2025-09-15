Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru farmhand arrested after confessing to killing elderly couple and dumping their bodies in a well

The couple, Pius Machogu, 72, and his wife, Jerusha Kwamboka, 70 went missing on Saturday evening only for their bodies to be discovered in a locked well within their compound.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 15 – Police in Nakuru have arrested a farmhand in Mariashoni area of Elburgon, Molo in connection with the murder of his elderly employers.

The couple, Pius Machogu, 72, and his wife, Jerusha Kwamboka, 70 went missing on Saturday evening only for their bodies to be discovered in a locked well within their compound.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police are still looking for a female domestic worker who was running household chores for the couple as she is still missing.

Neighbors said that the couple who are Seventh Day Adventist was last seen in the company of their farmhand after the church service on Saturday.

Residents said that they realised something was amiss at the home when efforts to alert them about livestock that had invaded one of their farms failed.

While narrating his last moments with the couple, an SDA church elder, Jared Bosire who is also a neighbor said attempts to access Machogu and Kwamboka physically and on phone failed.

“Their phones went unanswered prompting neighbors to knock on their door at different time intervals to no response,” Bosire said.

He said neighbors decided to call the couple’s children and informed them on the happenings back home after their efforts to trace them failed but their (children’s) phone calls were also declined.

“All this time, the farmhand was insisting that the couple was asleep in the house. He even told people to stop asking him about their where-abouts and locked the main gate,” he said.

Bosire said the community mobilised itself to break into the compound and alerted police at about 8:00pm because they were getting worried by the minute.

“Neighbours were certain that something sinister had happened to the couple because it is not common for them to decline phone calls, sleep early or lock themselves inside,” he said.

He said several men scaled the perimeter wall to gain access to the compound and forced the farmhand to open the gate paving way for police officers who had been alerted about the incident to access the scene.

“Police accessed the house and checked all the room, the couple was nowhere to be found but their phones were in their bedroom,” he said.

He said police saved the farmhand from residents who were baying for his blood. The farmhand was new in the neighbourhood since he was reportedly employed about two months ago.

The couple’s bodies were retrieved from a well within the compound after the farmhand confessed to the murder and told the police where he hid the bodies,

The well’s cover had been locked with a padlock.

Another neighbour, Rael Kirui said the man’s body had visible injuries.

The bodies were removed to Elburgon Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya pushes for One Health Approach in Africa’s fight against Trypanosomiasis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – Kenya has called on African countries to strengthen collaboration in efforts to eradicate trypanosomiasis, a disease that continues to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CA Revokes licences of 42 TV Stations over regulatory non-Compliance

According to CAK, once the revocation takes effect, the stations will no longer be authorized to operate or provide any broadcasting services in Kenya.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

JOOTRH elevated to national parastatal status

PS Oluga noted that the elevation is designed to attract and retain highly skilled health professionals while steering the hospital towards financial sustainability.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF Announces October Recruitment Drive for Cadets, Officers and General Recruits

KDF emphasized that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates, warning the public against bribery or corruption during the process.

4 hours ago

Africa

AU Calls for integrated surveillance systems to curb Trypanosomiasis in Africa

According to AU-IBAR, trypanosomiasis affects 38 of Africa’s 55 countries, placing 50 million cattle at risk, with an estimated 3 million deaths annually.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto among leaders at funeral of Ichung’wah’s father

He is reported to have died peacefully in his sleep after being discharged from Karen Hospital, where he had been admitted for a week.

6 hours ago

County News

Over 20 households left homeless after storm batters Amagoro

Many residents are now appealing to both local leaders and the national government for urgent assistance. With no shelter, families are braving the cold...

7 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to commission Mombasa Commuter Rail in Coastal tour

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – President William Ruto will embark on a tour of the coastal counties, where he is expected to launch new...

9 hours ago