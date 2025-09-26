Nairobi Water appoints Martin Nangole Acting MD replacing Muguna

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) Board has appointed Martin Nangole as acting Managing Director replacing Nahashon Muguna who has attained the mandatory retirement age.

The board acted on a High Court ruling blocking the extension of Muguna’s term beyond retirement.

Acknowledging that Miguna cannot serve past December 2025, the utility company formally designated Nangole to steer the company as succession plans take shape.

In its judgment, the court had declared that the reappointment of Miguna beyond December 2025 could not hold, as it was in direct contravention of the law.

The ruling further noted that there was no indication Muguna possessed rare knowledge, skills, or competencies that were scarce, unique, and not readily available in the job market.

The court also directed Nairobi Water to immediately commence a competitive recruitment process for a substantive Managing Director to ensure a smooth transition.

While affirming that the board had followed the correct procedure in processing Muguna’s renewal request, the judge ruled that extending his tenure beyond the mandatory retirement age was illegal, null, and void.