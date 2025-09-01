Nairobi Hospital Hosts Free Training On Safe Maternal And Child Care

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The Nairobi Hospital hosted a free training on safe maternal and child care over the weekend that benefitted more than 300 mothers, expectant mothers, fathers and nannies.

Dubbed the “Daddy, Mommy and Baby Fair,” the training was aimed at equipping trainees with knowledge on pregnancy, labour, childbirth, lactation, breastfeeding, immunization, nutrition and related issues.

It directly addressed pregnancy-related challenges by creating a safe, inclusive space for families, fathers, mothers and nannies to learn, ask questions, and engage with healthcare professionals.

Attendees participated in interactive sessions covering pregnancy journeys and

birth options, labour and delivery myths vs. facts, lactation and nutrition for mothers,

Immunization essentials and nanny training.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nicodemus Odongo, Director Strategy and Innovation, The Nairobi Hospital, emphasized that maternal health is not just a medical issue but a societal imperative.

“We cannot reduce maternal mortality without confronting the myths, fears, and inequalities that surround childbirth. Events like this show what’s possible when hospitals, communities, and partners come together. Every conversation we spark, every myth we dispel, brings us closer to a future where no woman dies giving life.”

The training comes at a critical time as Kenya continues to grapple with one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to UNICEF, Kenya recorded 530 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2023. While this marked an 11% improvement from the previous year, the figure remains alarmingly short of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of fewer than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Achieving this milestone requires coordinated action across public, private, and community sectors.

Medical care during pregnancy occurs through a set of clinical and educative processes that are aimed at promoting health and precociously identifying problems that can put the pregnant and embryo’s health at risk. Quality medical care is the one that guides and sheds light on the birth process and also on the newborn’s care, with the objective to reduce the rates of maternal and newborn deaths.

Over the past decade, Kenya has achieved significant progress in maternal healthcare through collaborations with NGOs, faith-based organizations, and private sector partners.

However, existing gaps continue to jeopardize these advances. Harmful cultural beliefs, stigma surrounding caesarean sections, and dependence on traditional birth attendants still contribute to avoidable maternal and newborn deaths.

Dr. Sylvia Mruttu, the Nairobi Hospital’s Obstetrician and Gynecologist, emphasized that more organizations should provide mothers with quality antenatal care and, more importantly, preconception care to help end preventable maternal and perinatal deaths.

“Pregnant women should have at least four antenatal visits during their pregnancy. The visits are important to diagnose the mother if she has any conditions or assess her to determine whether she is at risk for anything and implement preventive measures in good time.”

Through this initiative, The Nairobi Hospital continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in safeguarding the lives of mothers and children, continuously striving to provide quality and accessible healthcare.