NACADA War on Narcotics and Illicit Brews Intensifies in Kakamega

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Sep 4 – A National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) led multi-agency security operation has dismantled a major narcotics and illicit alcohol hub in the Sigalagala area, arresting a key suspect and destroying a massive haul of contraband.

The operation, led by NACADA and a specialized unit of the Administration Police, targeted the heart of the trade in Kakamega South. It culminated in the arrest of John Lisulu, the alleged main supplier of cannabis sativa to students of Sigalagala National Polytechnic.

Simultaneously, teams raided five sprawling brewing dens along the banks of River Yala, leading to the arrest of one brewer and the monumental destruction of over 5,000 litres of chang’aa and a staggering 100,000 litres of the notoriously potent illicit brew known as ‘Sigalagala’.

Speaking after the successful crackdown, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa issued a stern warning to traffickers and brewers, declaring the Authority’s resolve unshakable.

“To those merchants of death who are hell-bent on destroying the future of our children, hear this clearly: we are not relenting. This war is far from over. We shall not sit and watch as our children’s future is destroyed by drugs and illicit alcohol,” Dr. Omerikwa stated, his message ringing with unwavering resolve.

The CEO underscored the operation as a critical part of the government’s ongoing 100-Day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), a nationwide surge against substance abuse. He vowed that the crackdown would be sustained and expanded, leaving no stone unturned.

“The directive is clear, and our execution will be ruthless. No stone will be left unturned in this mission to reclaim our communities from the scourge of addiction. We will pursue every lead, dismantle every network, and shut down every brewing den,” he affirmed.

Dr. Omerikwa also extended the Authority’s gratitude to the multi-agency teams for their relentless efforts, highlighting the collaboration as the cornerstone of their success.

“This significant disruption of criminal activities in Sigalagala is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. We thank our partners in the National Police Service and all agencies involved for their steadfast support. This is a shared fight for the soul of our nation.”

With the suspects awaiting arraignment, the message from Sigalagala is unequivocal: the net is closing in.