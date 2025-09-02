NACADA-led Multi-Agency Blitz Wipes Out Massive Illicit Brew Operation in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 2 – In a decisive strike against the illicit alcohol trade, a NACADA led multi-agency security team has dismantled a major brewing network in Kisumu County, destroying over 40,000 litres of contraband and arresting two key suspects.

The operation, hailed as a significant victory for public health and safety, is being directly attributed to a renewed, aggressive national crackdown.

The raid, which took place on Tuesday in the Pap Onditi area of Bolo, was a coordinated effort led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), in conjunction with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) and a specialized unit of the Administration Police.

Acting on intelligence, the team stormed multiple hideouts, uncovering a sprawling illegal enterprise.

The haul was staggering: 200 litres of ready-to-sell chang’aa, a massive 5,000 litres of molasses used as a raw material, and an eye-watering 35,000 litres of kangara—an illicit brew in its preparatory stages.

The operation concluded with the on-site destruction of over 200 jerricans and drums, preventing the dangerous concoctions from ever reaching the community.

Two individuals believed to be central to the operation were apprehended and are currently held at the Sondu Miriu Police Station, awaiting further interrogation and prosecution.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, has squarely placed this successful operation within the framework of the government’s new 100-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

The initiative was recently directed by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, to urgently combat the scourge of illicit alcohol and substance abuse.

Dr. Omerikwa reiterated the commitment of the multi-agency team to the CS’s directive, stating that the Kisumu operation is a clear testament to the RRI in action.

He emphasized that this collaborative, no-nonsense approach signifies a new chapter in the war on poisonous brews.

“This successful execution underscores our unwavering commitment, in full collaboration with all security agencies, to dismantle the networks that profit from poisoning our people,” Dr. Omerikwa stated. “We are sending a clear message that there will be no respite in this campaign. The 100-day clock is ticking, and we are committed to delivering rapid, tangible results to safeguard the health and social fabric of our nation.”

The authority has confirmed that further investigations are underway to unravel the entire supply chain and apprehend other individuals linked to the illicit trade in the region.