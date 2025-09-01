NACADA Leads Major Crackdown on Illicit Brew in Mathare North

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – A multi-agency operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) enforcement team, in collaboration with the National Police Service officers from the Nairobi Region, carried out a major crackdown on illicit alcohol production along the Mathare River, Area 4, Mathare North.

During the early morning raid, the team destroyed over 150 jerricans of 20 liters each of kangara, 15 jerricans of chang’aa, and more than 30 metallic boiling tanks.

The officers also put out fires in 12 active brewing points along the riverbank and poured out an estimated 20,000 liters of kangara.

Upon arrival, the team encountered a large crowd of illicit brew producers who attempted to resist, however no arrests were made as the suspects escaped into the nearby slums.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, thanked the public for their vigilance and support in the fight against illicit brews.

“We have been receiving immense information from the public, and we thank Kenyans for being our eyes. Your collaboration is making it possible to dismantle these dangerous networks,” he said.

Dr. Omerikwa further reaffirmed NACADA’s commitment to the directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen on the ongoing 100-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) targeting illicit alcohol across the country.

“This operation is part of the intensified nationwide crackdown to rid communities of harmful brews that continue to destroy lives. We are working closely with all multi-agency teams to ensure the full implementation of the directive,” he added.

NACADA has urged members of the public to continue sharing information with authorities through its 1192 hotline, which is toll-free and available 24 hours a day.