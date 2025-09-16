Connect with us

NACADA Leads Crackdown on Drugs and Illicit Booze in Siaya as Traffickers are Warned

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Sep 16 – In a bold multi-agency operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), a notorious drug and illicit alcohol ring was dismantled in Mainga Village, Nyandhiwa Sublocation — alarmingly, just across the fence from Awelo Primary School.

The raid, which was sparked by a wave of public outcry, uncovered a disturbing stockpile of narcotics and contraband alcohol being trafficked in broad daylight, endangering school children and the surrounding community.

A specialized task force drawn from NACADA, the National Police Service (NPS), and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) swooped in on the hideout and recovered a staggering cache.

This included 1,010 rolls of bhang, 15 brooms of bhang and bhang seedlings in 3 bags, 353 packets of Supermatch cigarettes (meant for export), 240 sticks of Oris cigarettes, 100 litres of illicit Chang’aa, 36 bottles of Ugin, 179 bottles of Simba Waragi Gin and Sh75,610 in suspected illicit proceeds.

One suspect was arrested during the raid and is currently in custody pending further legal action.

Speaking following the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Omerikwa confirmed that this raid is part of a countrywide Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against drug and substance abuse, as directed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“This is just the beginning. We are executing a nationwide, multi-agency crackdown on all fronts. Those dealing in drugs and illicit alcohol — be warned: we are not relenting,” declared Omerikwa.

He emphasized that NACADA, in coordination with law enforcement and regulatory bodies, will continue to upscale operations across the country, particularly in hotspots where communities have reported rising drug activity near schools and residential areas.

The recovered items have been secured, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the broader network behind the distribution of these substances.

As NACADA tightens its grip, the message is clear: Kenya’s war on drugs has entered a new phase — and no peddler, however small or well-hidden, will be spared.

