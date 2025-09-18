Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA dismantles Major Illicit Brew Operation in Kibra

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – In the early hours of Thursday, September 18, 2025, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) enforcement team, backed by the Nairobi Area Police, carried out a highly coordinated operation targeting a notorious illicit brew distillery in Sarangombe, Kibra.

Acting on credible intelligence, the joint team moved tactically at around 2:00 a.m. to the hideout, which was strategically concealed along a riverbank deep within the informal settlements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Upon arrival, the team discovered a large-scale brewing operation in full swing.

Although no individuals were found at the scene, evidence of ongoing illegal activity was overwhelming.

The officers uncovered two massive distilleries actively producing illicit alcohol, alongside more than 30 distillation drums in operation.

Additionally, over 100 sealed drums, each with a capacity of 200 liters, were found filled with kangara, a harmful raw ingredient used in the production of illicit liquor.

The entire setup was immediately dismantled, disrupted, and destroyed to prevent further distribution of the dangerous brew.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA CEO, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, praised the swift action of the enforcement team and police, reaffirming the Authority’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding communities from the devastating effects of illicit alcohol.

“This operation sends a strong message to those who profit from poisoning our communities. Illicit brews have destroyed countless families, fueled crime, and caused preventable deaths. NACADA will continue to work closely with law enforcement and communities to ensure such criminal enterprises are eliminated,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He further emphasized that the Authority remains focused on delivering tangible results through the ongoing 100 Days Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against drug and substance abuse, as directed by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen.

“This operation is part of the multi-agency strategy we are coordinating across the country to disrupt supply chains of illicit alcohol and drugs. The RRI is a demonstration of government resolve to protect Kenyans and reclaim communities from the grip of substance abuse,” he added.

This successful raid marks a significant victory in the ongoing fight against illicit alcohol in Nairobi County and across Kenya.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya, Uganda move to resolve fishermen’s plight on Lake Victoria

"President Museveni was in Kenya less than three months ago to sign a joint cooperation agreement. During the meeting, which I attended, it was...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Smart Applications International feted as it deepens its presence in the region

Smart’s pioneering journey began with MediSmart, a biometric-controlled smart card system that revolutionised healthcare access and fraud prevention. Over time, this solution has evolved...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Dongo Kundu SEZ to Launch Before Year-End, President Ruto says

MOMBASA, Kenya Sept 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the KSh65 billion Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone will be launched before the...

5 hours ago

CHILD PROTECTION

DCJ Mwilu Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate Child Labour

The Deputy Chief Justice highlighted the need for judicial courage and creativity in translating legal provisions into real protections for children, stressing that judges...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

New research exposes gaps in child diagnostics as World Marks Patient Safety Day

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 17 — As the world observes World Patient Safety Day under the theme “Safe care for every newborn and every child”,...

11 hours ago

Africa

Lake Victoria pollution at alarming levels, Region study reveals

"Using advanced analytical methods, we can now trace pollution back to its sources. Beyond addressing existing issues, we plan to sensitize local communities to...

13 hours ago

Headlines

Kisumu gears up for UN Tourism Week

The Kisumu Deputy Governor emphasized that the event will be a significant platform for promoting Kisumu’s potential to the rest of the world, particularly...

17 hours ago

crime

Seven arraigned over murder of 75-year-old man in Mathira

The prosecution led by Senior Sergeant Casper Ochieng explained that he needed additional time to obtain data from Safaricom, which he said would link...

17 hours ago