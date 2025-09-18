NACADA dismantles Major Illicit Brew Operation in Kibra

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – In the early hours of Thursday, September 18, 2025, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) enforcement team, backed by the Nairobi Area Police, carried out a highly coordinated operation targeting a notorious illicit brew distillery in Sarangombe, Kibra.

Acting on credible intelligence, the joint team moved tactically at around 2:00 a.m. to the hideout, which was strategically concealed along a riverbank deep within the informal settlements.

Upon arrival, the team discovered a large-scale brewing operation in full swing.

Although no individuals were found at the scene, evidence of ongoing illegal activity was overwhelming.

The officers uncovered two massive distilleries actively producing illicit alcohol, alongside more than 30 distillation drums in operation.

Additionally, over 100 sealed drums, each with a capacity of 200 liters, were found filled with kangara, a harmful raw ingredient used in the production of illicit liquor.

The entire setup was immediately dismantled, disrupted, and destroyed to prevent further distribution of the dangerous brew.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA CEO, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, praised the swift action of the enforcement team and police, reaffirming the Authority’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding communities from the devastating effects of illicit alcohol.

“This operation sends a strong message to those who profit from poisoning our communities. Illicit brews have destroyed countless families, fueled crime, and caused preventable deaths. NACADA will continue to work closely with law enforcement and communities to ensure such criminal enterprises are eliminated,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He further emphasized that the Authority remains focused on delivering tangible results through the ongoing 100 Days Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against drug and substance abuse, as directed by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen.

“This operation is part of the multi-agency strategy we are coordinating across the country to disrupt supply chains of illicit alcohol and drugs. The RRI is a demonstration of government resolve to protect Kenyans and reclaim communities from the grip of substance abuse,” he added.

This successful raid marks a significant victory in the ongoing fight against illicit alcohol in Nairobi County and across Kenya.