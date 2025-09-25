Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Cracks Down on Illegal Rehab in Meru, Issues Stern Warning to Rogue Operators

Published

MERU, Kenya, Sep 25 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has shut down Better Me Rehabilitation Centre in Meru County following shocking revelations of abuse, neglect, and gross violation of patient rights.

A multi-agency team comprising NACADA, the Public Health Department, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), and the National Police Service (NPS) conducted the early morning raid after receiving multiple complaints from concerned members of the public.

The inspection uncovered disturbing conditions, including minors subjected to inhumane treatment such as torture, severe overcrowding, and lack of basic necessities.

Patients were found sleeping on cold floors with only worn-out blankets, while food and medical care were grossly inadequate. There were no qualified medical professionals or counselors present, exposing the patients to significant health and psychological risks.

Even more alarming, some individuals had been detained for over a year, locked inside the facility and denied their fundamental rights. The facility’s unsanitary environment posed a serious public health threat to both the patients and the wider community.

Following the findings, NACADA ordered the immediate closure of the facility. All patients were rescued and temporarily placed under protective custody at Meru Police Station, awaiting collection by their families.

The facility’s manager, Mr. Thomas Edwin, and a staff member were arrested on the spot, while the owner, Dr. Kelvin Ouko, is currently being pursued by authorities. The case has been handed over to the DCI Meru for further investigations and prosecution.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa issued a serious warning to rogue rehabilitation operators across the country:

“We will not allow unscrupulous individuals to exploit the pain of families and the vulnerability of people struggling with substance use disorders.

Operating unlicensed facilities under such deplorable conditions is not only illegal but deeply immoral. NACADA, together with our partners, will intensify nationwide inspections, and those found in violation will face the full force of the law,” Dr. Omerikwa declared.

He further highlighted NACADA’s commitment to improving rehabilitation services, announcing the rollout of the Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework, a collaborative initiative aimed at strengthening treatment and aftercare services at the grassroots level.

“Our goal is to ensure a proper continuum of care for persons with drug use disorders. Through this framework, we will work with communities to provide safe, professional, and accessible rehabilitation options, ending the suffering caused by rogue operators,” he added.

This decisive action sends a strong message that NACADA and its partners are unwavering in their mission to protect the dignity and rights of vulnerable individuals, while ensuring that rehabilitation services in Kenya meet the highest standards of care and accountability.

