NACADA Busts Sh6mn Counterfeit Alcohol Syndicate in Nyamira

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Sep 10 – In a high-stakes crackdown that underscores the government’s escalating war on illicit alcohol, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has led a successful multi-agency operation in Nyamira County, netting counterfeit alcoholic drinks worth an estimated Ksh. 16 million.

The operation, executed in Nyaigwa Village within Nyamira Town, brought together officers from NACADA, the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), and a specialized unit from the Administration Police.

Among the counterfeit brands seized were popular but unlicensed beverages such as Dallas, Smart Vodka, Trigger, and Space. The massive haul, suspected to have been intended for distribution across the region, marks one of the largest busts in the area this year.

One suspect, Isaac Mutai, was arrested at the scene. According to preliminary investigations, Mutai is believed to be an employee of a well-known businesswoman operating within Nyamira County. He is currently in custody as investigators dig deeper into the supply chain, with the goal of dismantling the entire illegal network behind the operation.

NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa confirmed the raid was part of an aggressive Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, aimed at flushing out illicit alcohol dealers and protecting public health.

“This operation is a testament to our renewed commitment under the RRI to rid our communities of dangerous, counterfeit alcohol,” said Dr. Omerikwa. “Let this serve as a warning to all those engaging in this illegal trade—NACADA is not relenting. We are coming for you, and we will not stop until every link in this chain is broken.”

The seized products have been secured as exhibits and will aid in prosecuting those responsible. Authorities are also pursuing additional leads to trace the origins of the illicit products and arrest others connected to the racket.

This latest operation shines a spotlight on the growing threat of counterfeit alcohol in rural counties and signals the government’s intent to bring the full force of the law against those jeopardizing the lives and livelihoods of Kenyans.