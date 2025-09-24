Mwananchi Credit recognized as a leading financial solution company

Connect with us

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 24 – Mwananchi Credit Limited was recognized as a leading financial solution company in Kenya at the Pacesetters International Awards (PIA) gala dinner held in Nairobi.

The event that honours outstanding contributions to innovation, leadership, sustainability and societal development brought together Africa’s top Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

The organisers, Jubilant Stewards of Africa (JSA) in partnership with Pacesetters International Research and Consultancy Ltd and United SMEs Association of Kenya said the awards celebrated businesses and professionals who have set new benchmarks in their respective industries.

While receiving the company’s award, Mwananchi Credit Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Mombo said the recognition affirmed that their work was about more than financial transactions.

“The company’s mission goes beyond loans it’s about restoring dignity, building trust and empowering every Mwananchi with quick, convenient and personalised financial solutions, it is about people, transformation and inclusion,” he said.

Mombo said Mwananchi Credit measured its success by walking with its clients to help them achieve dreams, overcome challenges and create lasting impact.

Other firms that were honoured included; Robisearch Ltd, Kyoga Hauliers Kenya Limited, Nuria Kenya Bookstore, Amcco Properties Limited, Insight Security Limited Tanzania, Trinity Express Buses Rwanda, Fidelity Bank Ghana, Amenfiman Rural Bank Limited Ghana, Petroleum Authority of Uganda and National Forestry Authority Uganda among many others.

The Personality category featured leaders including Special Advisor to President William Ruto, Jaoko Oburu Odinga who was honored for his strategic leadership and Economic Empowerment while Dr. Jyotee Trivedy the Medical Director at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital was awarded for her exemplary contribution to healthcare innovation and expanding access to quality eye care services in East Africa.

Among the many leaders and businesspeople who were appreciated for their contribution to the society was Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris was recognised for her outstanding leadership and women empowerment.

Prime Plots Consultants CEO, Moses Okoth was honored for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to empowering youth and communities through sustainable Real estate business ventures.

Oburu said the awards were more than a celebration of business excellence because they recognised the resilience, innovation and vision that defined Africa’s future.

“On behalf of the Office of the President, I congratulate all honorees, your achievements are shaping not just industries but societies and reaffirming that Africa’s growth will be built on the foundation of empowered SMEs and bold entrepreneurs.” he said.

Jubilant Stewards of Africa executive Director, Jared Oundo said this year’s awards highlighted extraordinary businesses driving Africa’s SME sector forward, especially those excelling in Corporate Social Responsibility and leveraging technology for innovation.

“The companies that were honoured demonstrated remarkable growth, resilience and impact that are transforming the continent’s economy and society,” he said.

Oundo called on the Kenyan government to enhance the ease of doing business by implementing SME-friendly policies, particularly those that facilitate affordable credit access and strengthen financial services supporting MSMEs.

