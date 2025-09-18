Connect with us

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen/FILE

County News

Murkomen says State won’t cede security role to vigilantes as he vows to crash Kisumu gangs

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 18 — The government has announced a fresh crackdown on criminal gangs terrorizing towns and villages across western Kenya.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, speaking in Kisumu during the Jukwaa La Usalama forum, stressed that the state will not abdicate its responsibility to protect citizens and their property.

Murkomen said gangs operating in the region have caused widespread fear and destruction, and the government has developed a clear strategy to dismantle them.

“The issue of gangs and goons taking control of our communities must be addressed. We cannot abandon this responsibility to civilians,” he said.

The CS dismissed the notion that unemployment is an excuse for young people to engage in crime, urging local leaders to collaborate with security agencies to root out the elements fueling insecurity.

Surging crime

Kisumu has recently witnessed a surge in gang activity, with groups such as China Squad, Mbogi, and 42 Brothers becoming increasingly active. Murkomen warned that these criminal networks must be broken up without delay.

“These are criminal enterprises hiding behind the frustrations of unemployment. This is a civilized country — and while we must support struggling youth, we cannot legitimize criminal behavior,” he stated.

Kisumu City Manager revives call for vigilantes as crime surges on police drawback » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

He also called on chiefs and their assistants to uphold the Constitution and ensure no citizen is coerced into supporting the ideologies or agendas of such groups.

Murkomen stressed that the government will not allow gangs to be used for political or economic gain, noting that the problem extends beyond Kisumu to parts of Nairobi, Isiolo, and Mombasa.

“We are developing a national strategy to deal decisively with these gangs. Those who fund and deploy them will also be held accountable,” he affirmed.

In recent months, Kisumu has seen an alarming rise in violence, with gangs engaging in turf wars, assaults, and destruction of property.

The Cabinet Secretary concluded by warning those who exploit youth for violence, urging them to abandon the destructive path and embrace constructive engagements.

