Murkomen confirms persons of interest identified in lawyer Mbobu fatal shooting

MIGORI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified persons of interest linked to the fatal shooting of prominent lawyer Kyalo Mbobu.

Speaking in Migori, Murkomen assured the family and the nation that the government will expedite investigations into the matter and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“We thank the eyewitnesses who have already come forward—those who were at the scene and others who are providing information to the DCI,” he said.

His remarks come just days after the DCI launched a public appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the lawyer’s killing.

Mbobu was attacked shortly after 5:30 p.m. along Magadi Road when an assailant on a motorcycle pulled up beside his car and opened fire before fleeing.

Witnesses reported multiple gunshots, which triggered panic and disrupted traffic.

The lawyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they are not ruling out any possible motives, including professional, political, or personal disputes, given Mbobu’s involvement in high-profile cases.

The DCI has urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigators by sharing any information that could aid the ongoing probe.