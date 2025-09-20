MP Rosa Buyu links Kisumu gangs to political funding ahead of 2027 polls

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 20 – Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has revealed that the violence and chaos orchestrated by goons in Kisumu are not random acts of lawlessness, but calculated, politically sponsored operations.

Buyu lifted the lid on the growing influence of goons allegedly funded by politicians, warning that the trend, if left unchecked, could spiral into a major crisis as the 2027 General Elections approach.

“We cannot allow this to continue. Unfortunately, the people fueling this resurgence of gangs are leaders,” Buyu stated.

She vowed to speak out against the political masterminds behind the criminal elements, saying it was time for bold action to reclaim the city from rogue groups operating with impunity.

Civic activist Clement Omondi echoed her sentiments, saying fear has gripped leaders in Kisumu, many of whom now avoid public gatherings such as fundraisers, weddings, and church functions.

“Our leaders are skipping events because they fear being confronted by these goons. They storm events, demand money, and some even snatch phones from leaders,” Omondi said.

He further revealed that the goons often gather at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Grounds, where they are allegedly briefed and financed by agents of local politicians.

MP Buyu warned that the trend must be nipped in the bud before it degenerates into a full-blown crisis.

“The weaponization of youths by politicians is dangerous and must be condemned in the strongest terms. You see boda boda riders fighting the Mbogis, behind them is a politician,” she said.

Buyu noted that Kisumu has previously endured a similar phase of gang violence, referencing groups such as the American Boys and China Squad, who once terrorized the city, leaving trails of destruction and death in their wake.

Speaking during the recent Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Kisumu, which was attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Buyu urged fellow leaders to abandon violent tactics and embrace peaceful engagement with voters.

“As leaders, myself included, we must act. Let us seek votes through dialogue, not intimidation. These goons are undermining the integrity of our democracy,” she added.

She commended Kisumu residents for their growing embrace of peace, pointing out that participation in violent street protests had notably decreased.

The Kisumu West MP expressed concern that the re-emergence of goons would undo the hard-won gains in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Interior CS Murkomen assured residents that the government would not abdicate its responsibility to protect lives and property.

“The goons will be dealt with in accordance with the law. That is not negotiable,” he asserted.

However, residents remain cautiously optimistic, waiting to see if the government’s words will translate into action.

Omondi, the activist, stressed that security agencies must be empowered to act without political interference.

“In the recent clashes between boda boda riders and the Mbogi group, police chaired a reconciliation meeting instead of making arrests. We want to see accountability, arrests, prosecutions, and justice,” he said.

He added that the violence had led to deaths and destruction of property, yet no one has been held responsible.Ends.

.