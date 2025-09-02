Connect with us

Odhiambo went missing on Saturday, January 18, with residents near Lake Nakuru alleging they saw KWS officers manhandling him/COURTESY

County News

Missing Nakuru fisherman last seen uncounscious with KWS rangers, court told

A protected witness told the court that Brian Odhiambo, who disappeared on January 18, appeared unresponsive when rangers ordered him to make space for other arrested persons.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Principal Magistrate’s Court on Monday heard that a fisherman who went missing in January was last seen lying unconscious in a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) vehicle.

A protected witness told the court that Brian Odhiambo, who disappeared on January 18, appeared unresponsive when rangers ordered him to make space for other arrested persons.

“He was almost naked, wearing only black-and-white striped sports shorts, when the rangers drove away at high speed with his seemingly lifeless body,” the witness testified virtually from Nakuru GK Prison, where he is serving a sentence for illegal fishing.

The witness, who was among those arrested, narrated that KWS rangers ambushed a group of fishermen at the Vietnam area of Lake Nakuru, beat them severely, and ferried them by boat toward the park’s main gate.

“Later, other rangers arrived in a Land Cruiser to ferry us to Bondeni Police Station. That is when I noticed Odhiambo. They turned him over to check his pulse, and I recognized his face. When they realised he might be dead, the rangers signaled each other and quickly drove off,” he said.

Drive into the woods

The witness added that instead of heading to the KWS offices, the vehicle carrying Odhiambo drove into the park, raising further suspicion.

Another witness, Alex Maina, testified that he had spoken with Odhiambo earlier that morning.

“I talked to him before he went fishing. He seemed hesitant and feared he might be attacked by a wild animal. I reassured him, but moments later, I saw rangers arrest him, beat him, tear his clothes, and load him into their green vehicle,” Maina said.

He confirmed that Odhiambo was left wearing only shorts after the beating, corroborating the first witness’s account.

Six KWS rangers are facing charges over Odhiambo’s alleged abduction.

The hearing resumes on Monday, September 8.

