State House, Nairobi.

NATIONAL NEWS

Migori leaders renew calls for State Lodge construction in region

The proposal, initially fronted by former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, is rapidly gaining support from local leaders

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 7 – Leaders from Migori County have renewed calls for the construction of a State Lodge in the region, positioning the move as a strategic effort to strengthen ties with President William Ruto and secure the county’s place on the national development map.

The proposal, initially fronted by former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, is rapidly gaining support from local leaders who argue that the facility would not only ease the President’s visits to the border county but also elevate Migori’s status as a regional diplomatic and economic hub.

Speaking during a public forum in Macalder village, Anyanga urged Governor Dr. Ochilo Ayacko to leverage his close working relationship with the President to advance the idea.

“Migori deserves a State Lodge just like Homa Bay. It would allow the President to stay longer when he visits, engage with local leaders, and even host visiting Heads of State from neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda,” Anyanga said.

He further encouraged residents to throw their support behind the Kenya Kwanza administration beyond the 2027 General Election, citing the tangible development gains realized under President Ruto’s leadership.

“This government has opened doors for our people. Let us embrace it and return the goodwill,” he added.

In a separate address to the media, Governor Ayacko welcomed the proposal, describing it as “a brilliant idea whose time has come.”

“I intend to engage my friend, President William Ruto, on the feasibility of establishing a State Lodge in Migori,” Ayacko stated.

“Such a facility would enhance presidential interaction with local leadership and anchor our inclusion in national development.”

He emphasized that Migori’s strategic border location made it an ideal site for fostering regional integration and cross-border diplomacy.

“We are not just serving Migori or Kenya, we are ready to serve East Africa. A State Lodge here would symbolize our readiness to boost regional trade and diplomatic cooperation,” the Governor noted.

Ayacko also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with the national government, stressing unity and development.

“As a county, we are aligned with the President’s agenda. Our strength lies in unity, and we urge our people to focus on peace, cohesion, and progress.”

President Ruto has made significant inroads in Nyanza, a region previously viewed as politically hostile to him. 

During his last tour, he reiterated his commitment to inclusive development.

“All parts of Kenya, especially those previously marginalized, must receive a fair share of national resources. Development is not a favour, it is every Kenyan right,” he said.

Migori has already benefited from several national projects under Ruto’s administration, including road upgrades, support for small traders, and youth empowerment initiatives, which local leaders view as a strong indicator of the government’s commitment to bridging historical disparities.

The successful construction of a State Lodge in Homa Bay is often cited as a signal of the President’s willingness to integrate Nyanza more fully into the national fold.

Now, Migori leaders hope to be next in line, banking on the county’s geopolitical location and growing political goodwill toward the Ruto administration.

