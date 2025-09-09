‘Meet China’: Envoy hails one-click visa app at Washington cultural festival – China Daily

Visiting China will soon become much easier for US citizens, as the “China Consular Affairs” app will offer visa services in the United States, enabling applications for a Chinese visa “in just one click”, a top Beijing envoy said on Saturday.

Speaking at the opening of the 23rd Washington Chinese Cultural Festival, Ambassador Xie Feng extended a warm invitation for Americans to “see China with your own eyes” and experience what he described as a country that is “ancient and beautiful”, “modern and innovative” and “open and inclusive”.

The annual festival, held under the theme “Meet China”, features traditional music, dance, cuisine, and cultural exhibitions, offering a joyful atmosphere for participants to “decode Chinese culture” and “experience a real, dynamic and panoramic China”.

Xie highlighted a variety of cultural offerings available at the festival, ranging from Tai Chi workshops and Go games to Chinese calligraphy and food.

These experiences “offer a glimpse into the Chinese perspective on the universe and life, featuring unity between man and nature”, while also revealing “resonance between our two cultures,” he said.

He highlighted that China remains “open and inclusive”, and pointed out that its expanded visa policies now cover 75 countries through unilateral or mutual exemptions and include 55 nations — among them the United States — under a 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

Citing official statistics, Xie noted that in the first half of this year, more than 38 million foreign nationals traveled to and from China, a 30.8 percent year-over-year increase. Of these, 13.64 million entered visa-free, up by 53.9 percent from the same period last year.

The envoy also highlighted the popularity of livestreams like that of American content creator IShowSpeed, whose trip through China earlier this year showed US audiences a “safe, friendly and stunning country”.

The “China Consular Affairs” app, he said, aims to further simplify travel: “The American people can apply for a Chinese visa in just one click and embark on a trip to China whenever you like.”

In his speech, Xie also referenced the First World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing last month, where teams from 16 countries, including the US and China, competed side by side, and the human-machine dance “Spirit of the Terracotta Warriors” won gold in the group dance event, showcasing the infinite possibilities when technology meets culture.

“I encourage you to interact with and learn from each other today, and contribute wisdom to how the cultures of China and the US can draw on one another and flourish side by side,” Xie said.

As this year marks the 80th Anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Xie invoked history, recalling that 80 years ago, “China and the US fought against fascist aggression and defended peace shoulder to shoulder.”

Today, he stressed, “conflict and confrontation produce no winner; dialogue and cooperation are what people truly want.” He called on both nations to “uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation” to ensure stability and prosperity.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser praised the festival as “a vibrant celebration of Chinese culture and a testament to the rich diversity that makes Washington, DC, one of the greatest cities in the world.”

“The traditional Chinese music, dance, art exhibitions and culinary delights of the Washington Chinese cultural festival foster cultural understanding and promote the invaluable exchange of ideas between diverse communities,” the mayor said in a proclamation.

William Zarit, senior counselor at the Cohen Group and former US Embassy minister in Beijing, also underscored the role of cultural exchanges in stabilizing bilateral relations.

“People-to-people relations between the US and China play a paramount role for both countries in today’s topsy-turvy geopolitical biosphere,” said Zarit, who first visited China in 1972.

“Strong and healthy bilateral people-to-people relations, whether it’s through education, tourism or business, can be the basis for a strong and healthy US-China relationship,” he said.