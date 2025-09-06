Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Medical Services PS Oluga Urges Counties, Treasury to Safeguard UHC Workforce

A recent audit confirmed most deployments but also flagged documentation gaps, payroll discrepancies, and cases of questionable qualifications.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga has rallied County Executive Committee (CEC) members to champion the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) transition plan and urged dialogue with the National Treasury to safeguard the future of thousands of health workers.

Speaking during a quarterly health review meeting in Mombasa, PS Oluga said nearly 10,000 workers had been recruited under the UHC program, with 7,629 still on the payroll.

“The transition of UHC staff is not just a technical exercise it is about securing livelihoods and ensuring Kenyans continue to access essential health services,” Dr. Oluga said.

“We call on counties, the Treasury, and unions to sustain dialogue and implement the agreed transition plan to guarantee workforce stability.”

The PS outlined progress in digitization, highlighting the rollout of the Integrated Health Information System in 11 counties and the Social Health Authority (SHA) claims platform, now operational in more than 8,600 facilities.

He noted that the digital systems are enabling real-time data capture and faster reimbursements.

He added that SHA membership had grown by 223 percent, from 8 million to 25.8 million Kenyans.

So far, more than KES 64.9 billion has been collected and KES 60.7 billion disbursed to providers. The expanded package now includes wider oncology and ICU coverage, though challenges remain.

“We are seeing progress, but low registration in some counties and delayed employer remittances still undermine the system. These are gaps we must fix together,” Oluga said.

On medical supplies, he pointed to ongoing reforms at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), where local manufacturing of essential medicines has risen to 65 percent and new distribution centres have been opened in Mombasa and Kisumu.

“Supply chains are the backbone of service delivery,” he said.

“Adequate budget allocations and innovative resource mobilization will ensure medicines and equipment are always available in our facilities.”

The devolved health system has struggled with chronic staffing gaps, delayed salaries, and industrial unrest. Counties remain heavily dependent on UHC contract staff, raising uncertainty about long-term job security. Shortages of specialists including oncologists, anesthetists, and critical care nurses are particularly severe in rural and marginalized regions.

Weak payroll systems have also led to cases of ghost workers and poor workforce data, complicating planning and budgeting. PS Oluga stressed that addressing these issues was critical for counties and the national government.

“Together, through transparency, accountability, and innovation, we will deliver a stronger health system that protects Kenyans from disease and poverty,” he stated.

