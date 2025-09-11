Connect with us

Media and government urged to revive trust through dialogue

Speaking when he hosted Capital Group Ltd. Managing Director Symon Bargurei, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo emphasised the importance of structured engagement on media policy, sustainability, and accountability.

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged renewed dialogue between media and government leaders to restore public confidence in journalism and bolster the nation’s democratic framework.

“The Council exists to uphold professionalism and protect the public’s right to accurate, fair, and independent information. To achieve this, we must establish structured platforms where media and government can engage openly, whilst preserving press freedom,” Omwoyo stated.

He stressed the urgent need for regular forums to tackle policy issues and sector challenges, proposing the creation of a media policy task force to conduct a comprehensive review of the industry.

The task force would recommend sustainable funding models, reinforce ethical frameworks, and strengthen self-regulation within the media.

Bargurei praised the Council for its leadership in ensuring independence and accountability within the sector.

“A trusted media sector is essential for Kenya’s democracy. We commend the Media Council of Kenya for leading this conversation and providing a framework that balances independence with accountability,” he said.

The Capital Group MD added that industry leaders must collaborate with the MCK to promote sustainability and innovation in newsrooms.

“The future of journalism hinges on how effectively we adapt to evolving business models whilst upholding ethical standards. The MCK provides the platform to make this possible,” Bargurei noted.

