MCK defends LSK president Faith Odhiambo following media attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has defended Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, faulting sections of the media for what it termed ‘unwarranted and unjustified attacks’ over her acceptance of a seat on President William Ruto’s Presidential Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Riots.

In a statement on Sunday, the Council described the criticism as unfair and in bad faith, urging journalists to allow Odhiambo and other appointees to serve before passing judgment.

“Condemning Ms Odhiambo for an anticipated failure before she has even begun her work is not only premature but also cynical, counterproductive and borders on sadism,” the council said.

The council argued that the LSK cannot be limited to perpetual criticism of government, saying participation in official processes is part of its mandate to improve governance.

It noted that many lawyers already serve in key state institutions such as the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Attorney General’s Office and the Media Complaints Commission.

“To demand that Ms Odhiambo reject her appointment is tantamount to calling for all LSK members in public service to resign and focus solely on criticising the government,” the statement read.

President Ruto formed the compensation panel last month as part of efforts to respond to victims of protests and riots that rocked the country following the contentious Finance Bill.

The team is expected to design a framework for identifying, assessing and compensating families affected by police brutality and destruction of property.

Odhiambo’s inclusion drew criticism from some commentators and legal practitioners who argued the appointment could compromise the LSK’s independence and weaken its watchdog role.

MCK also reminded citizens of the sacrifices made by journalists during recent unrest, when several reporters were injured while covering demonstrations. It cited cases where media workers testified against police officers accused of killing civilians, calling such contributions vital to justice.

“It is profoundly perplexing and hypocritical that some sections of the media have chosen to vilify Ms Odhiambo for accepting a role to serve the public,” it stated.

“When the media succumbs to the pressure of mob justice, it becomes the greatest betrayer of its own independence and objectivity.”

The council urged journalists to exercise fairness and objectivity, warning that vilifying those who choose to serve risks undermining national healing efforts.

“We call for fairness, objectivity and restraint in reporting on this matter. Let us not prejudge or vilify those who choose to serve the nation in good faith,” the council stated.