Matiang’i Takes Aim at Ruto Government, Vows to Challenge for 2027 Presidency

KISII, Kenya, Sept 1, 2025 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has sharpened his political ambitions, accusing President William Ruto’s government of betraying Kenyans and declaring that he is ready to step in and offer alternative leadership in the 2027 elections.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Mzee Naftal Zachary Chweya in Nyasore, the Uriri MP urged his supporters to abandon the violent political culture that has long characterised Migori’s campaigns.

“Our politics must be about ideas, not machetes or fists,” he said, urging his supporters never to attack Governor Ochilo Ayacko’s backers, even as he confirmed his intention to vie for the governor’s seat in 2027. “Unless you see me rolling up my sleeves and fighting, don’t raise your hand against anyone.”

Matiang’i criticised the administration for what he termed as empty promises, mismanagement of public funds, and growing debt. He singled out the Social Health Authority (SHA), questioning whether it was delivering services as pledged.

“They have driven the country into debt; the only work they are doing is indebting the nation. Parents are struggling to keep children in school because capitation funds have not reached principals, yet we read that Ksh24 billion has been stolen. Then they come around giving our mothers Ksh64. Is that what leadership is about?” he posed.

The former CS highlighted his record in both the Education and Interior ministries, pledging that under his leadership, resources meant for schools and communities would be protected and directed where they are needed most.

“This country needs a government that works for its people. I am ready to take responsibility and show Kenyans how leadership should be done,” he said.