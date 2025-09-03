Maraga urges President Ruto to withdraw Jubaland forces from Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on President William Ruto to immediately order the withdrawal of Jubaland forces from Mandera County, warning that their continued presence amounts to a serious violation of Kenya’s sovereignty.

Maraga said Wednesday that the reports confirming the entry and operations of Jubaland forces in Mandera had raised “profound constitutional, legal, and security concerns.”

“As a sovereign state, Kenya’s borders are inviolable. The protection of our territorial integrity is a fundamental duty imposed on the President and all state organs by our Constitution,” Maraga said.

“I therefore call upon President Ruto to ensure the prompt withdrawal of Jubaland forces from Kenya.”

The ex CJ said allowing foreign troops to operate freely on Kenyan soil “set a dangerous precedent that could embolden external actors to interfere with our internal affairs and weaken the confidence of our citizens, as it has already done, in the State’s ability to guarantee their safety and security.”

He further urged Parliament to demand accountability from the government on how the forces were admitted into the country and under what legal framework.

“The rule of law requires transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to constitutional procedures, especially in matters of national security,” Maraga said, citing Article 238 of the Constitution, which obligates the State to safeguard Kenya’s sovereignty and protect its people.

The former CJ, in his appeal, pointed out that the safety and dignity of Kenyans were “non-negotiable”

Maraga’s remarks come amid mounting pressure on the government to act.

On Sunday, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua decried the reported occupation of farmland and schools by Jubaland forces in Border Point One village, warning that their activities threatened Kenya’s territorial integrity.

He called on President Ruto to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to expel the troops.

“We have seen our country attacked by troops from foreign countries. Jubaland forces have entered Mandera, they have occupied more than half the town, killed five people, injured seven others, and displaced many people including schools,” Gachagua said.

Residents of Border Point One took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the continued presence of the foreign forces, claiming their children could not attend school due to fear of abduction and forced recruitment.

Mandera Governor Mohamed Khalif had earlier raised the alarm, accusing Jubaland troops of converting Border Point One Primary School into a military training camp, forcing its closure ahead of national exams.

“How do you close a public school and turn it into a military training camp? Pupils are supposed to sit for exams in a month. It is impossible. We are demanding immediate relocation of Jubaland forces out of Mandera,” Khalif said.

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa also weighed in, faulting Defence CS Soipan Tuya for her “deafening silence” on the matter.

“It is a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity. I am surprised that up to now the Defence CS has not said anything, and we have not heard from the KDF,” he said.

Despite the mounting outcry, the national government and security agencies have remained silent on the reports.