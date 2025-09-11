Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Manhunt intensifies for suspect who killed Charlie Kirk

Officials on Wednesday gave conflicting answers about whether the suspect, who dressed in all black and is believed to have fired from a nearby rooftop, had been caught

Published

UTAH, Sept 11 – Heavily armed policed are searching door-to-door for the suspect who fatally shot influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a busy event at Utah Valley University.

The campus remains in lockdown as police roam the area searching for the shooter who fired a single shot, hitting Kirk in the neck as he was speaking at the outdoor student event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 31-year-old founded Turning Point USA, a group that seeks to spread conservative ideas on American campuses, when he was still a teenager.

President Donald Trump called Kirk a patriot and said his death was a “dark moment for America,” Trump said.

In a video post, Trump said he is “filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk”.

Officials say only six police officers were working security at the event – which attracted at least 3,000 people to the outdoor quad – along with private security hired by Kirk.

No one else was shot at the event, and video shows students running for cover as the gunshot rang out at 12:20 local time (18:20 GMT).

Officials on Wednesday gave conflicting answers about whether the suspect, who dressed in all black and is believed to have fired from a nearby rooftop, had been caught.

Police confirmed that two people were taken into custody for interrogation, but released after finding “there are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals”.

One man, George Zinn, was released after being charged with obstruction of justice. The other suspect was released with no charges filed.

“There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Wednesday night.

They said they believed the incident was a “targeted attack”.

“The shooter is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard.”

Hours after the shooting, people gathered near the locked-down campus, hoping to retrieve vehicles and other possessions they left behind as they fled.

Police are roaming the area, barring anyone from entering the campus as the search for the gunman intensifies.

BBC Verify has confirmed the authenticity of several videos of the shooting which have been posted online.

One video shows students crowded around a white tent emblazoned with the words, “THE AMERICAN COMEBACK” and “PROVE ME WRONG”.

Kirk can be seen sitting alone under the tent with several others standing nearby.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

US pays tribute to late Congolese envoy Serge Mombouli for advancing African Diplomacy

The African Union Commission also paid tribute to the veteran diplomat.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Global partners push for progress on DRC–Rwanda peace deal at second oversight meeting

Among the key outcomes, members welcomed the merger of the East African Community, Southern African Development Community, and African Union technical secretariats into a...

6 days ago

crime

Epstein accusers say they are compiling list of his associates

"We will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world. It will be done by survivors, and for survivors,"...

7 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China opposes US removal of semiconductor firms from validated end-user list

Semiconductors are a highly globalized industry that has developed over decades into a deeply interconnected ecosystem shaped by both market forces and business decisions,...

September 1, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Rare earths emerge as potential bridge in US-China trade talks

Rare earth elements, a group of 17 critical metals, are crucial for modern technologies spanning from energy to defense, such as electric vehicles, drones,...

August 29, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China, US trade talks boost investor optimism

Business leaders highlighted China's vast consumer base, resilient supply chains and drive for industrial upgrading as reasons that the country remains a critical market...

August 20, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Ruto roots for UN Support Office to back Kenya-led Haiti security mission in a call with Rubio

The conversation comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain the multinational mission in Haiti.

August 20, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China stands firm against maritime intrusions by US, Philippine vessels

China's Navy forces expelled a US destroyer that illegally intruded on Wednesday into China's territorial waters near Huangyan Island in the South China Sea,...

August 14, 2025