Man drowns at Ol-Karia Geothermal Spa while celebrating birthday

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 9 – A birthday party in Naivasha turned tragic when the the man who was being celebrated drowned in a swimming pool.

A group of friends had gone to the iconic KenGen Geothermal Spa in Ol-Karia to celebrate Dennis Gitonga’s 24th birthday.

The group which included friends and relatives had planned for days and travelled tens of kilometres from Nairobi to the hidden gem on the sidelines of Hells Gate National Park oblivious that death awaited.

Witnesses said the party goers enjoyed themselves at the spa and swam in the vast pool for hours before the tragedy occurred at midday.

Without elaborating where or how, Simon Kuria said Gitonga was found unconscious by his colleagues as they went about their merry-making.

“The group of friends had arrived in the popular Spa for a swim but hours later the deceased was found unconscious,’ he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed that Gitonga was pronounced dead on arrival at Naivasha sub-county hospital where he had been taken for first aid.

“He was taken to hospital using KenGen’s ambulance after efforts to resuscitate him by the friends and medics on scene failed, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility,” said the officer.

Kiama said Directorate of Criminal Investigations had launched investigations into the matter

He added that an inquest file had also been opened.

“Investigations have already started and we have recorded statements from Kengen officials and some of the friends who had accompanied Gitonga,” said Kiama.