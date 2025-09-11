Makau Mutua-led panel ask Court to Lift Freeze on 120-Day Mandate

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – The Presidential Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests has asked the High Court in Kerugoya to lift conservatory orders that stopped its operations earlier this week.

In an application, the panel argued that the order was obtained irregularly and risks derailing its 120-day mandate to identify, verify, and compensate victims of protest-related violence dating back to 2017.

Panel chair Prof. Makau Mutua said they had complied with the suspension but insisted the court was misled into granting the order during recess, despite related cases already pending before the High Court in Nairobi.

The matter, filed by city lawyer Levi Munyeri, will be mentioned on October 6 for further directions.

The development came hours after Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo and Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director, Irungu Houghton, announced they will not be participating in the Panel meeting, until the High Court lifts an order halting the panel’s operations.

They clarified that, aside from the official swearing-in ceremony, they had not attended any meetings or performed any duties for the panel.

Houghton underscored that his advocacy for justice remains unchanged.