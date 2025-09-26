Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The third and final phase will commence in October at an estimated cost of Sh207 million, bringing the total project cost to about Sh784 million/CFM

EAC

LVBC to occupy new headquarters along Lake Victoria marking milestone in EAC cooperation

According to LVBC Executive Secretary Dr. Masinde Bwire, the construction was structured into three phases. The first and second phases are now complete, paving the way for occupancy.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 26 — The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) is set to occupy its newly completed office complex, constructed at a cost of approximately Sh577 million with funding from the East African Community (EAC).

According to LVBC Executive Secretary Dr. Masinde Bwire, the construction was structured into three phases. The first and second phases are now complete, paving the way for occupancy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dr. Bwire revealed that the third and final phase will commence in October at an estimated cost of Sh207 million, bringing the total project cost to about Sh784 million.

Despite the pending works, the building is ready for use and will soon be officially inaugurated by top EAC leaders.

“This building is an icon of EAC integration and a symbol of our commitment to regional cooperation,” Dr. Bwire said.

On Thursday, Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang of the State Department for Public Works handed over the building to the Commission during a ceremony in Kisumu.

Dr. Bwire praised the EAC partner states for their timely financial contributions, noting that the project was made possible by taxpayers and the strong support of the Heads of State.

The new LVBC headquarters, located along the shores of Lake Victoria, was supervised by the State Department for Public Works under Kenya’s Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development.

PS Arumonyang said the Commission is now better placed to deliver services more efficiently across the region.

“Phases one and two are now complete, and the defects liability period will run for the next one year,” he noted, adding that the final phase will be delivered on schedule.

Currently, LVBC is operating from the Prosperity Building, formerly the Nyanza Provincial Headquarters.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

Rampant pollution puts Lake Victoria on brink amid unchecked human activities

The research, undertaken through a coordinated water quality sampling campaign in June this year, found alarming levels of chemical pollutants, nutrient overloads, and sedimentation...

5 days ago

Africa

Lake Victoria pollution at alarming levels, Region study reveals

"Using advanced analytical methods, we can now trace pollution back to its sources. Beyond addressing existing issues, we plan to sensitize local communities to...

September 17, 2025

EAC

Kenya commits to conserve Mau Forest complex; the source of the Mara River

Speaking during the 14th Mara Day celebrations, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eric Muuga, said the government remains dedicated to restoring...

September 16, 2025

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa merge DRC peace efforts into AU-Led Initiative

The new initiative will be steered by a panel of eminent African facilitators appointed jointly by the EAC and SADC, with coordination through a...

August 1, 2025

Africa

‘It ain’t feasible’: Ethiopia rules out EAC bid, roots for continental free trade

Ethiopia's Ministry of Trade and Investments noted that joining the EAC would demand harmonization of trade policies and revenue-sharing frameworks—changes that could strain Ethiopia’s...

July 22, 2025

ANALYSIS

East African countries and open borders: great strides, but still a long way to go

The common market’s impact on the movement of people has been uneven within the region. Most integrated are Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda, which allow...

July 21, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kigali to host 4th World Kiswahili Day celebrations

"This year’s celebration aims to reaffirm Kiswahili's pivotal role in fostering regional integration, cultural identity, and socio-economic development across the continent," read a joint...

July 1, 2025

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa Co-Chair Virtual EAC-SADC Summit on Eastern DRC Conflict

The leaders resolved to fast-track the peace process by appointing five former presidents to an expanded panel of facilitators: Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta...

March 25, 2025