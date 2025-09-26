LVBC to occupy new headquarters along Lake Victoria marking milestone in EAC cooperation

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 26 — The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) is set to occupy its newly completed office complex, constructed at a cost of approximately Sh577 million with funding from the East African Community (EAC).

According to LVBC Executive Secretary Dr. Masinde Bwire, the construction was structured into three phases. The first and second phases are now complete, paving the way for occupancy.

Dr. Bwire revealed that the third and final phase will commence in October at an estimated cost of Sh207 million, bringing the total project cost to about Sh784 million.

Despite the pending works, the building is ready for use and will soon be officially inaugurated by top EAC leaders.

“This building is an icon of EAC integration and a symbol of our commitment to regional cooperation,” Dr. Bwire said.

On Thursday, Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang of the State Department for Public Works handed over the building to the Commission during a ceremony in Kisumu.

Dr. Bwire praised the EAC partner states for their timely financial contributions, noting that the project was made possible by taxpayers and the strong support of the Heads of State.

The new LVBC headquarters, located along the shores of Lake Victoria, was supervised by the State Department for Public Works under Kenya’s Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development.

PS Arumonyang said the Commission is now better placed to deliver services more efficiently across the region.

“Phases one and two are now complete, and the defects liability period will run for the next one year,” he noted, adding that the final phase will be delivered on schedule.

Currently, LVBC is operating from the Prosperity Building, formerly the Nyanza Provincial Headquarters.