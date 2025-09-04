LSK’s Faith Odhiambo fights off Traitor tag as Panel begins work

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has disclosed the anguish she has had to bear following her appointment as the vice-chairperson of President William Ruto’s Protests Victims Compensation Panel

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Odhiambo narrated how she has been receiving calls from supporters, colleagues and friends urging her to reject the appointment.

Odhiambo has been among the notable voices that have been criticising President Ruto’s brutal manners of dealing with critics of his administration.



The LSK President said that at some point she was even accused of betraying better governance and accountability course that the GenZ youth have been pushing since the clamour for rejection of the 2024 Finance Bill in June 2024.

“I take up this responsibility and let it be known that I’ve not in no way betrayed your trust. Let it be clear that access to criminal justice remains critical to me in our quest to promote and protect the rule of law as an essential element in the enjoyment of the fundamental human rights and freedom. Faith Odhiambo will not let you down,” Odhiambo said.

She added; “The bloodshed of our comrades must not be in vain. And no, I will not take any prisoners. I will instead keep you informed of the developments and at no point shall I act to negate the gains that we have me together as a country.”

The LSK President says she is staying on in the panel to ensure the victim’s family receives justice.

“As we keep arguing on what Faith should decline or accept, there are parents who are still raw with emotions while the judicial system drags its feet on the case against Kenya police officers who killed their baby. Pendo during a brutal midnight operation in Nyalenda Kisumu,” she stated.

She decried the lack of existing legal and institutional frameworks to adequately address the legitimate public concerns that are raised from such historic crises.

“Victims are instead subjected to a fully prosecution-led process that is dependent on a conclusive criminal cycle which has proven too slow, unreliable and averse to the needs and circumstance of victims,” the LSK President.

Panel Chairman Makau Mutua dismissed concerns that the initiative is a political expediency exercise.

President William Ruto’s legal advisor and panel chairperson, Prof. Makau Mutua, emphasized that the process will be victim-centered, focusing on justice and accountability for those affected.

“I want to echo my vice chair’s emphasis that this particular effort is victim- centered. It is impartial and it is nonpartisan. It is apolitical, and it is not an exercise in political expediency. It is a heartfelt exercise in which we intend as a country to lead not just with a head but to lead with a heart,” he said.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Winfridah Mokaya, noted that its work could set a precedent for how the country handles state-related human rights violations in the future.

“We must however be candid about the road ahead. Rebuilding trust and verifying the beneficiaries and securing sustainable funding will be challenging and that is why this process must be anchored in legislation to guarantee consistency, transparency beyond what prevails in the day,”