CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

LSK leads nationwide march to demand justice for slain lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

The march comes hours after the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Igonga appeared to be giving conflicting statements as to the status of the investigations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) will hold a Purple Ribbon March in honour of Kyalo Mbobu and demand justice following his fatal shooting along Magadi Road on September 10.

The lawyers are expected to convene at the Milimani Law Courts and then hold a procession through Kenyatta Avenue to Vigilance House.

“Join us in solidarity for the Purple Ribbon March against the brutal killing of Advocate Kyalo Mbobu. Let’s stand together, demand justice, and ensure accountability. Your presence matters,” read a poster on LSK social media pages.

The DPP directed the Inspector General of Police to fast-track the probe and submit a comprehensive report within seven days.

“The ODPP echoes the DCI’s appeal for members of the public with any information relevant to this case to come forward and share it with law enforcemen

Speaking after meeting security chiefs in Migori, Murkomen said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified persons of interest linked to the fatal shooting of prominent lawyer Kyalo Mbobu.

“We thank the eyewitnesses who have already come forward—those who were at the scene and others who are providing information to the DCI,” he said.

The DCI launched a public appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the lawyer’s killing.

Mbobu was attacked shortly after 5:30 p.m. along Magadi Road when an assailant on a motorcycle pulled up beside his car and opened fire before fleeing.

Witnesses reported multiple gunshots, which triggered panic and disrupted traffic.

The lawyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they are not ruling out any possible motives, including professional, political, or personal disputes, given Mbobu’s involvement in high-profile cases.

