LSK President Faith Odhiambo

crime

LSK condemn the drive-by shooting of Nairobi Lawyer

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the assassination of Nairobi lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, calling it a targeted attack on the legal profession.

In a statement, LSK President Faith Odhiambo described Mbobu’s killing in a drive-by shooting along Lang’ata Road as “a pre-determined assassination” and a threat to advocates’ safety.

She hailed Mbobu’s three-decade career, including his service as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi and Chair of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, and urged investigators to move with urgency to arrest those behind the attack.

“Kyalo Mbobu was a fine practitioner and excellent teacher of law. The abhorrent crime that has claimed his life must be dealt with swiftly and conclusively. May his soul rest in peace,” Odhiambo said.

The society further pledged to stand with Mbobu’s family and colleagues as investigations continue.

Mbobu was driving home when a gunman on a motorcycle opened fire, killing him instantly.

Witnesses reported multiple gunshots that caused panic and traffic snarl-ups.

Detectives suspect the shooting was targeted but say investigations will explore all possible motives.

Spent cartridges were recovered, and the lawyer’s vehicle was towed to Lang’ata Police Station for forensic analysis.

