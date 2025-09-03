Looming health crisis in Kisumu as KMPDU medics issue 7-day strike notice

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 3 – There is a looming health crisis in Kisumu after the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nyanza branch issued a seven-day strike notice to the county government.

In a notice signed by branch secretary Aggrey Nyabuti, the union cited a two-month salary delay and discriminatory medical insurance practices against doctors as the main reasons for the industrial action.

“The county has not paid doctors for two months. Despite repeated reminders, the county has remained quiet,” Nyabuti stated.

He added that the delays have pushed doctors and their families into serious financial and mental distress.

He further accused the county of practicing open discrimination in the provision of medical insurance.

“Senior authorities have comprehensive medical cover, yet doctors who shoulder the burden of patient care are denied access to major hospitals,” he stated.

The union said their grievances, many of which are constitutionally protected, have been ignored for too long.

As a result, KMPDU has ordered an immediate suspension of all elective services and outpatient clinics in Kisumu County hospitals.

Only emergency services will remain operational during the strike.

The looming strike has sparked concerns among residents, as previous industrial actions have often left thousands of patients stranded and suffering in public hospitals.

Expectant mothers, chronically ill patients, and low-income earners who rely entirely on public health services are usually the hardest hit.

Many are forced to seek costly treatment in private facilities or go without care altogether.

When contacted, Kisumu County Secretary Hesbon Hongo acknowledged the salary delays, saying they affected all county employees, not just doctors.

He assured that payments for July and August would be made by Thursday this week.

“We have concluded all budget clearance procedures with Controller of Budget (CoB) and the National Treasury. We have already made requisitions to the CoB for payments of July and August 2025 salaries, which has been approved,” said Hongo.

On the issue of medical insurance, Hongo said the county is in the process of transitioning to the Social Health Authority (SHA), under which doctors will be included in a comprehensive medical cover.

“I believe we are on top of the issues raised by the union,” he said.