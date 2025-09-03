Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Teaching Referral Hospital (JOOTRH)/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Looming health crisis in Kisumu as KMPDU medics issue 7-day strike notice

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 3 – There is a looming health crisis in Kisumu after the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nyanza branch issued a seven-day strike notice to the county government.

In a notice signed by branch secretary Aggrey Nyabuti, the union cited a two-month salary delay and discriminatory medical insurance practices against doctors as the main reasons for the industrial action.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The county has not paid doctors for two months. Despite repeated reminders, the county has remained quiet,” Nyabuti stated.

He added that the delays have pushed doctors and their families into serious financial and mental distress.

He further accused the county of practicing open discrimination in the provision of medical insurance.

“Senior authorities have comprehensive medical cover, yet doctors who shoulder the burden of patient care are denied access to major hospitals,” he stated.

The union said their grievances, many of which are constitutionally protected, have been ignored for too long.

As a result, KMPDU has ordered an immediate suspension of all elective services and outpatient clinics in Kisumu County hospitals.

Only emergency services will remain operational during the strike.

The looming strike has sparked concerns among residents, as previous industrial actions have often left thousands of patients stranded and suffering in public hospitals.

Expectant mothers, chronically ill patients, and low-income earners who rely entirely on public health services are usually the hardest hit.

Many are forced to seek costly treatment in private facilities or go without care altogether.

When contacted, Kisumu County Secretary Hesbon Hongo acknowledged the salary delays, saying they affected all county employees, not just doctors.

He assured that payments for July and August would be made by Thursday this week.

“We have concluded all budget clearance procedures with Controller of Budget (CoB) and the National Treasury. We have already made requisitions to the CoB for payments of July and August 2025 salaries, which has been approved,” said Hongo.

On the issue of medical insurance, Hongo said the county is in the process of transitioning to the Social Health Authority (SHA), under which doctors will be included in a comprehensive medical cover.

“I believe we are on top of the issues raised by the union,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Maraga urges President Ruto to withdraw Jubaland forces from Kenya

Maraga said the entry and operations of Jubaland forces in Mandera raises profound constitutional, legal, and security concerns.

7 minutes ago

World

Putin thanks Kim for North Koreans fighting in Ukraine

Kim, in response, said he was willing to do "everything I can to assist" Russia.

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Youth to Demand Better Governance, Avoid Violence

The DP urged them to avoid violence and exploitation by those keen to bring the country down.

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Govt to roll out AI Chatbots to boost access to healthcare

Duale revealed that the TaifaCare Support Centre has been recording more than one million calls since its launch less than a year ago.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury asked to release funds meant for county govts

Governor Kang’ata who hosted the senator and a team of MCAs from Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties warned that the prolonged delay has paralyzed...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Isaboke stresses importance of digital skills to Kenyans

He said citizens could access government services and business opportunities digitally from the comfort of their homes using simple gadgets such as button cellphones.

17 hours ago

Kenya

Ex-Governor Wangamati freed on Sh1.5 cash bail in graft case

This is after he pleaded not guilty to conflict of interest and abuse of office charges as he was indicted along 11 roads contractors.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome Launches Al-Islaah Alternative Justice Centre in Garissa

CJ Koome highlighted that the Al-Islaah Justice Centre will serve not only as a hub for resolving disputes but also as a powerful cultural...

18 hours ago