Legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies

The Italian fashion designer and billionaire brand owner Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91.

He was the archetype of Italian style and elegance, reimagining men’s and women’s suits for a modern audience.

Armani, which began as a fashion company, expanded into beauty, fragrance, music, sport and even luxury hotels.

He was also a revered businessman, with his company bringing in more than £2bn a year.

In a statement on the brand’s Instagram page, it said Armani ” worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing future projects”.

It also said he was “indefatigable to the end” and “driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people”.

The designer was seen as a pioneer in many ways, elevating red carpet fashion to what we see today.

He was also the first designer to ban underweight models from the runway, after the death of model Ana Carolina Reston in 2006 from anorexia nervosa.

In a profile in The Financial Times, in one of the designer’s last interviews, Alexander Fury wrote: “He put women into a uniform of suits just as radical as Chanel’s, creating forceful, confident clothing that helped to power the working woman’s social revolution of the 1980s.

“By contrast, he relaxed menswear, deconstructing traditional tailoring in a manner that has affected how just about every suit in the world is made.”

A friend of Hollywood, he understood the power of publicity and dressed some of its biggest stars for the red carpet including for the Oscars – including Zendaya, Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts.

He also designed stage outfits for Lady Gaga and various costumes for films American Gigolo and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Even as he entered his 10th decade, Armani continued to present new collections on the French and Italian catwalks.

His March 2025 show was designed to make a statement on global politics, with him stating that he “wanted to imagine new harmony” as he believed “that is what we all need”.

Armani has been described as a “true gentleman” and “titan of the industry” by Vogue’s Laura Ingham, who paid tribute to the late designer.

She added: “If you don’t know anything about fashion, you’ll still know Giorgio Armani. Mr. Armani built a house synonymous with timeless Italian elegance and enduring style”.

Referencing his classic style, which included “refined silhouettes” and “immaculate tailoring”, she concluded that “his legacy is woven not only into fashions past and present but will continue to shape its future for generations to come”.