Lawyers hold ‘Purple Ribbon March’ in honour of slain colleague Mbobu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Lawyers across the country on Friday held the ‘Purple Ribbon March’ in honour of their colleague Kyalo Mbobu who was killed on Wednesday in an apparent assassination.

The advocates affiliated to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) poured into the streets to protest Mbobu’s murder.

In Nairobi, the procession started from Milimani Law Courts towards the city center where members converged at the Supreme court before presenting a petition to the inspector General of police Douglas Kanja seeking speedy investigations to the killing of Kyallo.

The lawyers pointed out that police should not hesitate to arrest perpetrators no matter who they are in society.

The lawyers in the procession included former LSK chairman Ahmednasir Abdullahi, SC Eugene Wamalwa, Pravin Bowri and LSK commissioner to the Judicial service commission Ombati Omwanza among others.

The late Mbobu was shot on Tuesday evening by unknown people while heading home in Karen.

According to the medical report, the lawyer who has practiced for 35 years was shot eight times.