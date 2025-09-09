Connect with us

Nairobi lawyer, Kyalo Mbobu, was shot dead in a brazen drive-by attack along Lang’ata Road on September 9, 2025.

Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu Shot Dead in Lang’ata Drive-By Attack

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, causing panic and traffic snarl-ups in the busy stretch of road. Mbobu, who sustained fatal injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – A Nairobi lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, was on Tuesday evening shot dead in a brazen drive-by attack along Lang’ata Road.

Police said Mbobu was driving home shortly after 7:30 pm when an assailant riding on a motorcycle pulled alongside his vehicle and opened fire before speeding away.

The attack bore the hallmarks of a targeted killing, according to preliminary reports. Authorities have not ruled out any lines of inquiry, including the possibility of professional rivalry, political or personal disputes.

Mbobu, a well-known advocate in Nairobi, had built a career in litigation and was reportedly involved in several high-profile cases.

Police recovered several spent cartridges from the scene and towed the lawyer’s vehicle to Lang’ata Police Station for forensic examination. The body was moved to the City Mortuary.

