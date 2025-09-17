Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Lake Victoria pollution at alarming levels, Region study reveals

“Using advanced analytical methods, we can now trace pollution back to its sources. Beyond addressing existing issues, we plan to sensitize local communities to adopt preventive measures to stop pollution before it happens,” Mukubwa added.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 17 – The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) has concluded a major water quality sampling campaign across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, revealing alarming pollution levels in the lake.

Program Coordinator Arsene Mukubwa said the study, supported by GIZ under the EAC for Nature” programme, has identified key pollution hotspots and traced sources of sediments and pollutants, paving the way for targeted interventions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The report clearly identifies where sediments and pollutants originate, allowing us to target interventions effectively,” he said.

“Pollution levels in Lake Victoria have reached alarming levels, prompting the Commission and its partners to take urgent action to reverse the trend.”

The campaign, launched in June 2025 and supported by the German Development Agency (GIZ) through the “EAC for Nature” program, has pinpointed key pollution hotspots that will guide future conservation efforts and policy development.

“Using advanced analytical methods, we can now trace pollution back to its sources. Beyond addressing existing issues, we plan to sensitize local communities to adopt preventive measures to stop pollution before it happens,” Mukubwa added.

Mukubwa stressed the need for regional cooperation to manage shared water resources sustainably and avoid conflict.

He emphasized that water resources within the East African Community should not become sources of conflict but rather opportunities for cooperation.

The Lake Victoria Integrated Water Resources Management Programme strives to bring all partner states together to discuss how to share and use the resources efficiently and equitably.

“The Mara basin, for example, is a complex environment with rich biodiversity and multiple human activities relying on the same water resources. Balancing these demands sustainably is critical,” Mukubwa said.

He further stressed that stakeholders must regularly engage in dialogue to assess and address shared resource challenges to ensure sustainable use for current and future generations.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kisumu gears up for UN Tourism Week

The Kisumu Deputy Governor emphasized that the event will be a significant platform for promoting Kisumu’s potential to the rest of the world, particularly...

3 hours ago

crime

Seven arraigned over murder of 75-year-old man in Mathira

The prosecution led by Senior Sergeant Casper Ochieng explained that he needed additional time to obtain data from Safaricom, which he said would link...

4 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Judiciary, legal fraternity mourn Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the passing away of Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Fredrick Ochieng Andago. CJ...

5 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya unveils 10-year strategy to advance ecosystem restoration, agroforestry development

The Agroforestry Strategy seeks to establish five million acres of woodlots in drylands, modernize the charcoal value chain, promote youth-led briquette enterprises, strengthen value...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to plant 4 million trees in 1st Phase of Mau Forest Restoration drive

"Restoring the Mau is not charity—it is economic insurance, protecting GDP growth, securing food systems, and guaranteeing national energy stability," CS Deborah said on...

6 hours ago

Headlines

President Ruto commissions Mombasa Commuter Rail Service

Passengers will be required to pay a 50 Shillings fare charge to use the train which will make stops at Miritini, Changamwe West, Changamwe...

6 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Waititu loses another bid to overturn 12-year prison term

Justice Njuguna ruled that the sentencing would stand, pending the hearing and determination of Waititu’s appeal.

7 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

DPP given 30 days to supply evidence against Bomet Governor Barchok in graft case

Governor Barchok is facing charges relating to conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition, and use of proceeds of crime amounting to KSh 2 million.

8 hours ago