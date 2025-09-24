KWS treats lion that developed limp, dental complications

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – The Kenya Wildlife Service has successfully treated an adult lion at the Meru National Park after it developed limp and dental complications.

The treatment was undertaken by the KWS Meru Mobile Veterinary Unit in collaboration with the Born Free Kenya team.

According to KWS, the examination revealed that the lion had previously sustained a tibiofibular joint fracture.

The conservation body noted that while the injury has since healed, it left the lion with a permanent limp.

Furthermore, the veterinary team also discovered a fractured upper right canine tooth located below the gum line.

The condition, suspected to involve ankylosis, they said, made extraction complicated.

The lion’s oral cavity had accumulated food debris, which was carefully flushed out.

The team therefore irrigated the cavity and administered a comprehensive supportive treatment, which included antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, and metabolic stimulators to aid the lion’s recovery.

Despite the challenges, KWS noted that the prognosis for the animal is positive.

“The prognosis for full recovery is fair, and the lion will be closely monitored with a possible follow-up intervention if necessary,” KWS confirmed.

The collaborative effort highlights the importance of partnerships in wildlife conservation.

Both KWS and Born Free Kenya emphasised that such interventions not only safeguard the well-being of individual animals but also protect the wider ecosystem in which they play a critical role.