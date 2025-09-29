KWS to implement new park fees from Wednesday

NAIROBI,Kenya Sept 29– The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced that new conservation fees for entry into the country’s national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries will officially take effect on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The changes are anchored in the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations 2025 (Legal Notice No. 160 of 2025), which were approved by Parliament on September 25, 2025.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition, noting that the reviewed fees are aimed at supporting conservation and improving the visitor experience.

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga assured tourists and local visitors that those who had already booked and paid through the eCitizen platform prior to the announcement will not be affected.

“KWS will honor eCitizen payments made before this announcement, and the revised fees will therefore apply only to new bookings made for October 1 onwards,” DG Kanga said.

According to KWS, the new regulations are the outcome of a year-long consultative process that engaged stakeholders from the conservation sector, tourism industry, and the general public.

The last comprehensive review of conservation fees was undertaken 18 years ago, despite the rising cost of managing protected areas and the growth of Kenya’s tourism and conservation sectors.

Authorities say the revised fees will help strengthen the financial sustainability of wildlife conservation, improve park infrastructure and services, and keep Kenya’s destinations globally competitive while safeguarding the country’s unique wildlife heritage.